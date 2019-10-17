Jarrod Uthoff waived by Memphis Grizzlies, en route to G League

Jarrod Uthoff was on the Memphis Grizzlies for a day. Now, he waits for the Memphis Hustle’s training camp to open.

The former Iowa Hawkeye forward signed with the Grizzlies Wednesday, missed three 3-pointers in seven minutes of their preseason game that night, and was waived by the team Thursday. The move wasn’t a surprise. The franchise signed him to be able to steer him toward its G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle of nearby Southaven, Miss.

The Hustle acquired Uthoff’s G League rights last year. Hustle radio analyst Jon Roser tweeted that Uthoff will play for that team.

#NEWS Memphis Grizzlies have waived Jarrod Uthoff. Uthoff will play with the Memphis Hustle this season.



Grizzlies have signed Shaq Buchanan to an Exhibit 10 contract. Buchanan played last season at Murray State and on the Grizzlies 2019 Vegas Summer League Championship Team. — Jon Roser (@Jon_Roser) October 17, 2019

Uthoff spent the majority of his first two pro seasons in the G League before playing in nine games with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks two seasons ago. He played last season in Russia.

Once again, no former Hawkeye is currently on an NBA roster.