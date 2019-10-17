Iowa Men's Basketball

Jarrod Uthoff waived by Memphis Grizzlies, en route to G League

However, former Hawkeye will continue pro career in Memphis area

(USA TODAY Sports)
(USA TODAY Sports)

Jarrod Uthoff was on the Memphis Grizzlies for a day. Now, he waits for the Memphis Hustle’s training camp to open.

The former Iowa Hawkeye forward signed with the Grizzlies Wednesday, missed three 3-pointers in seven minutes of their preseason game that night, and was waived by the team Thursday. The move wasn’t a surprise. The franchise signed him to be able to steer him toward its G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle of nearby Southaven, Miss.

The Hustle acquired Uthoff’s G League rights last year. Hustle radio analyst Jon Roser tweeted that Uthoff will play for that team.

 

Uthoff spent the majority of his first two pro seasons in the G League before playing in nine games with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks two seasons ago. He played last season in Russia.

Once again, no former Hawkeye is currently on an NBA roster.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Tyler Cook waived by Denver Nuggets

Jarrod Uthoff signs with Memphis Grizzlies

McCafferys urge giving to others as a higher purpose

Photos: Iowa men's basketball media day

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hy-Vee customers hit chain with class action lawsuit over data breach

Chew on This: Short's Burger & Shine comes to Marion and Enjoyabowl to Iowa City

Delaney: 'I need Iowa to step forward'

Companies are recruiting employees for start of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois

What we know now about the RAGBRAI fallout and the future of the ride(s)

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.