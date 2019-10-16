Iowa Men's Basketball

Jarrod Uthoff signs with Memphis Grizzlies

Former Hawkeye may be G League-bound for third time

Jarrod Uthoff (19) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills when Uthoff was a member of the Dallas Mavericks on 4.7.17. (Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player Jarrod Uthoff signed a contract Wednesday with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

Uthoff is entering his fourth professional season. He spent the majority of the first two in the NBA G League, where he averaged 14.2 points over 87 games. He signed with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks late in the 2016-17 season and played in nine games with them.

Uthoff spent last season with BC Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia. He was on the NBA Summer League roster of the Detroit Pistons three months ago, averaging 11.6 points and 21 minutes over five games.

The Grizzlies have 17 players with guaranteed contracts. The league’s roster maximum is 17, counting two 2-way players. Rosters for the coming season must be set on Oct. 21.

The Grizzlies’ G League affiliate is the Memphis Hustle in Southaven, Miss. The Hustle acquired Uthoff’s G League rights in a trade last year. A likely scenario is that Uthoff gets waived by the Grizzlies before training camp ends and goes to the Hustle.

 

