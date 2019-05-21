Jabari Dobbs helps Cedar Rapids Washington to season-opening victory

MARION — Jabari Dobbs helped force extra innings.

Then, the Cedar Rapids Washington freshman helped end the game.

Dobbs delivered the winning hit an inning after tying the game, capping the Class 4A 10th-ranked Warriors’ 6-5 victory in eight innings over Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the first round of the Bob Vrbicek Metro baseball tournament Monday night at Oak Ridge Middle School.

Washington advances to face No. 8 Cedar Rapids Jefferson in Tuesday’s semifinal.

Dobbs smacked a two-out single to bring in pinch-runner Ben Kuba for the final run. Kuba stepped in for Mick McCurry, who drew a leadoff base on balls. Ben Skogman’s sacrifice bunt advanced Kuba, who reached third on Matyk Hilton’s singles that set up Dobbs’ heroics.

Washington trailed by a run when Dobbs walked with one out. He moved to third after Draedan Spang was hit by a pitch and Lincoln Riley was intentionally walked. Rimmy Nemickas hit a sacrifice fly to right field that drove in Dobbs to even the score, 5-5.

The Warriors stormed to an early lead with five straight hits in the bottom of the first. McCurry had a two-run double and Nemickas and Skogman added run-scoring singles for a 4-0 lead.

Riley and Joe McKinstry had two hits apiece to lead Washington.

Kennedy chipped away, tallying three runs in the second. Nate Mead, who paced Kennedy with two hits, had a two-run single and Max Drish drove in a run in the frame.

The Cougars took the lead in the third. Austin Burkhart had a leadoff walk followed by a Mason Behn double. Brayden Dolphin added an FBI groundout.

Skogman threw seven innings for a no-decision. Spang pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the victory.

