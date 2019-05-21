ARTICLE

Jabari Dobbs helps Cedar Rapids Washington to season-opening victory

Freshman drove in game-winning run in eighth inning

The Cedar Rapids Washington Warriors celebrate after winning their 4A semifinal game in the state baseball tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines on Friday, Jul. 27, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The Cedar Rapids Washington Warriors celebrate after winning their 4A semifinal game in the state baseball tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines on Friday, Jul. 27, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

MARION — Jabari Dobbs helped force extra innings.

Then, the Cedar Rapids Washington freshman helped end the game.

Dobbs delivered the winning hit an inning after tying the game, capping the Class 4A 10th-ranked Warriors’ 6-5 victory in eight innings over Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the first round of the Bob Vrbicek Metro baseball tournament Monday night at Oak Ridge Middle School.

Washington advances to face No. 8 Cedar Rapids Jefferson in Tuesday’s semifinal.

Dobbs smacked a two-out single to bring in pinch-runner Ben Kuba for the final run. Kuba stepped in for Mick McCurry, who drew a leadoff base on balls. Ben Skogman’s sacrifice bunt advanced Kuba, who reached third on Matyk Hilton’s singles that set up Dobbs’ heroics.

Washington trailed by a run when Dobbs walked with one out. He moved to third after Draedan Spang was hit by a pitch and Lincoln Riley was intentionally walked. Rimmy Nemickas hit a sacrifice fly to right field that drove in Dobbs to even the score, 5-5.

The Warriors stormed to an early lead with five straight hits in the bottom of the first. McCurry had a two-run double and Nemickas and Skogman added run-scoring singles for a 4-0 lead.

Riley and Joe McKinstry had two hits apiece to lead Washington.

Kennedy chipped away, tallying three runs in the second. Nate Mead, who paced Kennedy with two hits, had a two-run single and Max Drish drove in a run in the frame.

The Cougars took the lead in the third. Austin Burkhart had a leadoff walk followed by a Mason Behn double. Brayden Dolphin added an FBI groundout.

Skogman threw seven innings for a no-decision. Spang pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the victory.

l Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

CRPD seeking 3 persons of interest related to smoke shop homicides

Dressbarn stores to close, including 10 in Iowa

Cedar Rapids woman faces burglary charges after apartment incidents blocks apart

Kentucky U.S. Sen. McConnell introduces bill making the legal smoking age 21

'Field of Dreams' site launches 30th anniversary with military salute

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

'For the People Act' deserves debate

Century after Douglas Starch Works disaster, memories live on

Gov. Reynolds sees rural improvements starting quickly from Empower Rural Iowa Initiative

Reynolds: No decision on vetoing limitation on attorney general

Linn Supervisor Stacey Walker considering U.S. Senate run

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.