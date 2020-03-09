Iowa's Spencer Lee named James E. Sullivan Award semifinalist

IOWA CITY — Iowa junior wrestler Spencer Lee has been named a semifinalist for the annual James E. Sullivan Award.

The honor began in 1930 and is presented by the AAU to the amateur athlete who has demonstrated the most athletic success, as well as leadership, character and sportsmanship in the past year.

Lee was named Big Ten Conference Wrestler of the Year Sunday, earning his first conference title with a dominant 16-2 victory over Purdue’s Devin Schroder in the 125-pound final. The two-time NCAA champion improved to 18-0 this season, recording bonus points in all but one win and outscoring opponents by a combined total of 234-18. Lee is ranked first nationally and a contender for the Hodge Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top wrestler.

Lee, a three-time World champion, also dominated his way to a freestyle title at the U.S. Senior Nationals at Fort Worth in December.

Fans can vote for the award at aausports.org from March 9-13. The winner will be announced during a ceremony April 21 in New York.

