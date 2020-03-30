Iowa's Spencer Lee named Hodge Trophy winner

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s Spencer Lee has earned college wrestling’s top honor.

Wrestling Insider Newsmagazine announced Monday that Lee was voted the recipient of the Hodge Trophy, awarded to the nation’s most outstanding wrestler. He becomes the third Hawkeye to claim the Hodge, joining Mark Ironside (1998) and Brent Metcalf in 2008.

Lee was named the most dominant wrestler in NCAA Division I, posting 17 bonus-point victories. He was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year, InterMat’s Wrestler of the Year and is a finalist for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award. The two-time NCAA champion won his first Big Ten Championships crown.

Lee received 52 of 57 first-place votes from the Hodge Trophy Committee, which is the most in the history of the award dating back to 1995. Lee also dominated the fan vote, garnering 15,576 votes and topping the next best total by almost 12,000 votes.

Ohio State’s Kollin Moore was second in the overall voting.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com