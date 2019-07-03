Iowa's Megan Gustafson named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year

Megan Gustafson added to her pile of awards Wednesday when she was named the Big Ten Conference’s 2018-19 Female Athlete of the Year.

The consensus women’s basketball Player of the Year is the first Iowa student since to earn that honor since 1994 when Kristy Gleason (field hockey) was recognized.

Gustafson already had become the first Big Ten women’s basketball player to be named consensus national player of the year (Associated Press, ESPN, Naismith and the United States Basketball Writers Association).

She was awarded Iowa’s Big Ten Medal of Honor and Iowa Female Athlete of the Year in May after leading the nation in five categories as a senior including points per game (27.8), field goal percentage (69.6), total points (1,001) and double-doubles (33). She also holds three conference career records.

Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal was named the league’s Male Athlete of the Year.