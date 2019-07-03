ARTICLE

Iowa's Megan Gustafson named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year

She is first Hawkeye to win that award in 25 years

Iowa’s Megan Gustafson (10) defends Maryland’s Shakira Austin during a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on 2.17.19. (Cliff Jette /The Gazette)
Iowa’s Megan Gustafson (10) defends Maryland’s Shakira Austin during a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on 2.17.19. (Cliff Jette /The Gazette)

Megan Gustafson added to her pile of awards Wednesday when she was named the Big Ten Conference’s 2018-19 Female Athlete of the Year.

The consensus women’s basketball Player of the Year is the first Iowa student since to earn that honor since 1994 when Kristy Gleason (field hockey) was recognized.

Gustafson already had become the first Big Ten women’s basketball player to be named consensus national player of the year (Associated Press, ESPN, Naismith and the United States Basketball Writers Association).

She was awarded Iowa’s Big Ten Medal of Honor and Iowa Female Athlete of the Year in May after leading the nation in five categories as a senior including points per game (27.8), field goal percentage (69.6), total points (1,001) and double-doubles (33). She also holds three conference career records.

Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal was named the league’s Male Athlete of the Year.

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Waucoma man killed in lawn mower rollover wreck

The Views of Marion is the first WELL certified assisted living community in the nation

Free birds: Bald eagles stir U.S. patriotism as webcam stars

Kinnick documentary, Iowa Writers' Workshop film receive piece of $2.1 million in grants Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awards Greenlight Grants for first time

Lee Iacocca, auto executive who saved Chrysler from bankruptcy, dies at 94

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Who was the first politician to visit all of Iowa's 99 counties?

Fireworks, art and more at Iowa's state parks over Fourth of July weekend

Why hepatitis C-positive kidney transplants are giving ailing veterans hope

Johnson County family support program receives state credential

Iowa DNR will be on the lookout for drunken boaters Enforcement part of national campaign for July Fourth weekend

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.