Iowa's Luka Garza on NBA Combine invitation list

Iowa senior-to-be Luka Garza is on a list of 104 players who are options to be invited to the NBA Combine for potential draft picks.

The consensus first-team All-America center has a decision to make soon regarding whether he stays at Iowa or turns professional. As of now, the NBA’s deadline for early-entries into this year’s league draft is Aug. 3. The most-recent announced date for the league’s draft lottery is Aug. 20, with the draft on Oct. 16.

According to NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the list would eventually be cut to 70 if needed by teams, by vote. That assumes a Combine occurs. Originally set for May, it has not yet been rescheduled.

Former Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton also is on the Combine list. He is widely expected to be a lottery pick (top 14 players).

