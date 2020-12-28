Iowa Football

Iowa's Daviyon Nixon, Iowa State's Breece Hall are AP first-team All-Americans

Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum and ISU's Mike Rose are 2nd-teamers

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) throws Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) to the turf during a game a
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) throws Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) to the turf during a game at Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 27. Nixon was named a first-team All-America by Associated Press Monday. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Iowa State and Iowa are well-represented on Associated Press’ 2020 All-America football teams.

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and ISU running back Breece Hall are on the first team. Nixon was the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, and Hall was the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose and Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum are second-team honorees, and Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar and defensive end JaQuan Bailey are third-teamers.

Nixon, a junior, had 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 quarterback sacks. He also returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown at Penn State.

Hall, a sophomore, rushed for 1,436 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 games. He is the sixfth first-team AP All-America in program history and first since Troy Davis in 1995 and 1996.

Linderbaum is a sophomore from Solon who was the media’s choice for first-team All-Big Ten and one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy.

Rose is a junior who is the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year. He had 8.2 tackles per game and four interceptions.

Kolar, a junior, had 39 catches for 538 yards and six touchdowns. It is his second-straight third-team All-America selection.

Bailey, a senior, is Iowa State’s all-time leader in quarterback sacks. He had seven this season.

 

