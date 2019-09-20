ARTICLE

Iowa's Cordell Pemsl suspended after OWI charge

Athletics department still gathering information

Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, driving between Northwestern guard Isiah Brown (12) and center Dererk Pardon (5) in 2018, has been suspended for all basketball operations following his arrest for OWI. (The Gazette)
Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, driving between Northwestern guard Isiah Brown (12) and center Dererk Pardon (5) in 2018, has been suspended for all basketball operations following his arrest for OWI. (The Gazette)
Iowa Sports Information

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa redshirt junior Cordell Pemsl was arrested early Friday morning in Iowa City for operating while intoxicated (OWI).

UI athletics department officials are in the process of gathering facts in regards to the incident. Pemsl will be suspended from all basketball related activities indefinitely and is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct and the rules and regulations of the basketball program.

Pemsl, a native of Dubuque, Iowa, has played in 67 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

As candidates talk LGBTQ issues in Cedar Rapids, Belle's Basix will be watching

List: School board candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot in Linn and Johnson counties

Cedar Rapids school custodian accused in sexual abuse of teen

Elizabeth Warren addresses girl's concerns about school shootings at Iowa City stop

President, re-election campaign send mixed messages on ethanol

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Where do 10 candidates stand on LGBTQ issues?

How can Joni Ernst be so sure the government isn't hiding aliens at Area 51?

Tipton woman found guilty in 1992 slaying

Kamala Harris up for a good fight, and Iowa will be her battlefield

Iowa City Hoover demolition on Nov. 5 ballot

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.