Iowa's Cordell Pemsl suspended after OWI charge

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa redshirt junior Cordell Pemsl was arrested early Friday morning in Iowa City for operating while intoxicated (OWI).
UI athletics department officials are in the process of gathering facts in regards to the incident. Pemsl will be suspended from all basketball related activities indefinitely and is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct and the rules and regulations of the basketball program.
Pemsl, a native of Dubuque, Iowa, has played in 67 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
