Iowa's Alex Marinelli earns USA Wrestling's weekly honor

Honors continue to roll in for Iowa wrestler Alex Marinelli.

After winning the 165-pound title and sharing Outstanding Wrestling honors at the Big Ten Championships on Sunday, Marinelli was named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week, according to the organization Tuesday.

Marinelli defeated Penn State’s two-time NCAA champion and top-ranked Vicenzo Joseph, 9-3, for the championship, improving to 23-0 and becoming the Hawkeyes’ 200th Big Ten champion. He advanced to the final with a 2-1 win over Wisconsin’s No. 3 Evan Wick. Marinelli beat Wick for the third time this season.

This marks the second time Marinelli has garnered the award. He was recognized by USA Wrestling on Feb. 20.

Marinelli, who placed sixth to earn All-American honors as a freshman, will be one of nine Hawkeyes to compete at the NCAA Championships March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

l Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com