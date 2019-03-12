Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa's Alex Marinelli earns USA Wrestling's weekly honor

Marinelli claimed first Big Ten title to remain unbeaten

Iowa’s Alex Marinelli has his arm raised after defeating Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph during their 165 lbs. championship match at the Big Ten Conference Wrestling Tournament in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa’s Alex Marinelli has his arm raised after defeating Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph during their 165 lbs. championship match at the Big Ten Conference Wrestling Tournament in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Honors continue to roll in for Iowa wrestler Alex Marinelli.

After winning the 165-pound title and sharing Outstanding Wrestling honors at the Big Ten Championships on Sunday, Marinelli was named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week, according to the organization Tuesday.

Marinelli defeated Penn State’s two-time NCAA champion and top-ranked Vicenzo Joseph, 9-3, for the championship, improving to 23-0 and becoming the Hawkeyes’ 200th Big Ten champion. He advanced to the final with a 2-1 win over Wisconsin’s No. 3 Evan Wick. Marinelli beat Wick for the third time this season.

This marks the second time Marinelli has garnered the award. He was recognized by USA Wrestling on Feb. 20.

Marinelli, who placed sixth to earn All-American honors as a freshman, will be one of nine Hawkeyes to compete at the NCAA Championships March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

l Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

MORE Iowa Hawkeyes ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa men's basketball team tries to put recent past in the past

Defining success depends where you stand

Jury orders UI to pay millions for football facility work

Iowa's Sam Stoll receives at-large berth

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa slips again in rankings, this time in graduate college rankings

Search warrant shows how relative's DNA led police to Manchester man in Michelle Martinko's death

Two arrested after stolen motorcycles, other items found at Cedar Rapids residence

Second suspect arrested in last week's robbery, torture case

Survival class aims to teach life-saving skills even in the harshest of climates

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.