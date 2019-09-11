Iowa wrestling schedule highlighted by marquee matchups

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa released its complete wrestling schedule Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes’ home schedule is loaded with marquee matchups.

Iowa hosts seven duals at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, including five against programs that finished in the top 10 of the 2019 NCAA Championships in March.

The season opens against University of Tennessee-Chattanooga on Sunday, Nov. 17. Iowa begins Big Ten Conference competition at home against University of Wisconsin on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Iowa welcomes national title contenders Ohio State (Jan. 24) and Penn State (Jan. 31). Nebraska travels to Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 18. The Hawkeyes host two rivals in February. Minnesota comes to CHA for a conference dual on Saturday, Feb. 15. The annual dual against Oklahoma State and Senior Night is Sunday, Feb. 23, starting at 7 p.m.

The Cy-Hawk Series will be held Sunday, Nov. 24 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

Iowa also will wrestle at Indiana, Purdue, Michigan and Michigan State.

Iowa will return to the Northwestern’s Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Dec. 29-30. The Hawkeyes have won six straight team titles at the invitational tournament.

The Big Ten Championships will be hosted by Rutgers on March 7-8 in Piscataway, N.J. The NCAA Championships will be held March 19-21 in Minneapolis.

Below is the complete news release from UI Sports Information:

