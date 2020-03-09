Prep Wrestling

Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame set to induct 4 new members

Tom Hogan, Thomas Huff, Wyatt Schultz and Chad Zaputil make up Class of 2020

G. Wyatt Schultz of Cedar Rapids sits in the kitchen of his Cedar Rapids home surrounded by some of his photographs and copies of The Predicament Monday afternoon Dec. 26, 2005. Schultz is the co-owner of the wrestling newspaper.

The Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame announced its 2020 induction class Monday in a news release.

Don Bosco Coach Tom Hogan, Col. Thomas Huff, of Waterloo West and University of Iowa, Iowa three-time NCAA finalist and Centerville state champion Chad Zaputil and The Predicament owner and publisher Wyatt Schultz will be inducted during an awards banquet and ceremony April 13 at Cresco Country Club.

Read the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame news release:

CRESCO — Four outstanding individuals who’ve contributed mightily to the sport of wrestling will be inducted into the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame in Cresco on Monday, April 13th. The 51st Annual Awards Banquet and Induction Ceremony will begin with a 5:30 social hour followed by a 6:30 banquet at the Cresco Country Club south of Cresco. Those being inducted:

Tom Hogan — Gilbertville Don Bosco, UNI, Wartburg — 3X state medalist, state champion, 3X NCAA D3 All-American, D3 NCAA Champion, renowned high school coach.

Col. Thomas L. Huff U. S. Air Force DC Ret. — Waterloo West, University of Iowa — 3X state champion, 2X Big Ten champion, 2X NCAA All-American, multiple US Armed Services championships, 2X final Olympic Trials place winner.

G. Wyatt Schultz — Postville, Cedar Rapids — Owner and publisher of The Predicament and sports photographer whose work has appeared in Wrestling USA, USA Wrestler, Wrestling Insider Newsmagazine, and Sports Illustrated.

Chad Zaputil — Centerville, University of Iowa — 4X state entrant, 2X state champion, 3X Big Ten Conference champion, 3x NCAA tournament finalist.

Banquet tickets are available at the Cresco Chamber of Commerce (563-547-3434) or CIA Insurance in Cresco (563-547-2382). Tickets are $25 and advance registration is required.

The Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame’s sole purpose is the promotion of amateur wrestling in Iowa. The IWHOF has a rich history of honoring native Iowans at our annual awards banquet and induction ceremony. The inaugural banquet was held in 1970. When we conclude the 51st annual awards banquet on April 13th, 2020, our roster of inductees will include 137 outstanding individuals for their contributions to amateur wrestling.

Visit our website at http://www.iowawrestlinghalloffame.com/

The Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame is located in the Cresco Welcome Center at the intersection of Highway 9 and Elm Street. The Hall of Fame is open 9-5 daily.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

 

