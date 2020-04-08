Iowa State set to host Wartburg in November wrestling dual

Wartburg has been a perennial NCAA Division III power.

The Knights will take on a new challenge next season.

Wartburg announced that it will wrestle against Iowa State on Nov. 6 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The dual will be the Knights’ first against an NCAA Division I foe since a one-point loss at Wisconsin in 2011.

Wartburg was 16-1 last season, winning its 12th National Wrestling Coaches Association Multi-National Duals title in January. The Knights had their 220-dual and 26-year American Rivers Conference/Iowa Conference win streak snapped by Loras this season.

Iowa State finished 10-5 in duals, including 7-1 in the Big 12. The Cyclones qualified nine wrestlers for the canceled NCAA Championships, placing second in the conference tournament team race.

Wartburg is 0-2 all-time against Iowa State. The last meeting was a 23-16 Cyclone victory in 1996.

The Knights are 12-11-1 against D-I programs. Their last dual victory over a D-I team was over Portland State in 2001.

