Iowa State set to host Wartburg in November wrestling dual

Knights announce first dual against an NCAA Division I foe since 2011

Wartburg College's Brock Rathbun (top) and Loras College's Brice Everson compete in their championship match of the NCAA
Wartburg College's Brock Rathbun (top) and Loras College's Brice Everson compete in their championship match of the NCAA DIII Lower Midwest Regional Wrestling tournament on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Five Flags Center in Dubuque. (NICKI KOHL/TELEGRAPH HERALD)
Wartburg has been a perennial NCAA Division III power.

The Knights will take on a new challenge next season.

Wartburg announced that it will wrestle against Iowa State on Nov. 6 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The dual will be the Knights’ first against an NCAA Division I foe since a one-point loss at Wisconsin in 2011.

Wartburg was 16-1 last season, winning its 12th National Wrestling Coaches Association Multi-National Duals title in January. The Knights had their 220-dual and 26-year American Rivers Conference/Iowa Conference win streak snapped by Loras this season.

Iowa State finished 10-5 in duals, including 7-1 in the Big 12. The Cyclones qualified nine wrestlers for the canceled NCAA Championships, placing second in the conference tournament team race.

Wartburg is 0-2 all-time against Iowa State. The last meeting was a 23-16 Cyclone victory in 1996.

The Knights are 12-11-1 against D-I programs. Their last dual victory over a D-I team was over Portland State in 2001.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

 

