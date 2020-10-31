Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State football at Kansas: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma State duri
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (Brody Schmidt/Associated Press)
The Gazette

Iowa State has a prime opportunity for a bounce-back game Saturday as the 23rd-ranked Cyclones (3-2, 3-1) face Kansas (0-5, 0-4) in Lawrence, Kan.

Find all the viewing details, plus our staff picks here.

Iowa State at Kansas game details

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 199

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BenVisser43

Iowa State at Kansas predictions

Mike Hlas — Iowa State’s Breece Hall will rush for 200 yards Saturday. Then, if he wants to get some more after halftime, he will. Iowa State 42, Kansas 14

Jeff Johnson — I have been to Manhattan, Kan., but not Lawrence. I feel cheated. Iowa State 35, Kansas 14

J.R. Ogden — Expect to see some big numbers from Brock Purdy and Breece Hall. Iowa State 41, Kansas 10

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Visser — Playing Kansas seems to always suddenly fix all your team’s woes. Iowa State 35, Kansas 10

Beth Malicki — Coach Campbell ensured his players knew how to vote and almost all did just that before the game. How can I get my kids to join this team sans football prowess and interest? Iowa State 42, Kansas 17

Todd Brommelkamp — I’m no retirement planner but someone should have informed Les Miles opening an IRA would have been easier than taking this job. Iowa State 39, Kansas 16

More Iowa State football coverage

» For Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose, the game is slowing down

» Iowa State football at Kansas breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

» Iowa State’s Breece Hall among the nation’s best running backs

» Iowa State football notes: Cyclones emphasize voting

» Iowa State football: 5 things to know about Kansas

» Iowa State showed it’s capable, but not quite there against Oklahoma State

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

For Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose, the game is slowing down

Iowa State football at Kansas breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

Diamond Dave's day at Kinnick

Iowa State's Breece Hall among the nation's best running backs

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

High school volleyball players, and COVID-19 concerns, descend on Cedar Rapids

Iowa sets daily record with 2,617 new COVID-19 cases

Local officials plead with public to follow COVID-19 safety measures as cases rise

Retailers see Kingston Village as up and coming, despite pandemic's effects

Iowa hospitals will be overrun by surge in new cases, says UIHC epidemiologist

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.