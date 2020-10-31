Iowa State football at Kansas: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Iowa State has a prime opportunity for a bounce-back game Saturday as the 23rd-ranked Cyclones (3-2, 3-1) face Kansas (0-5, 0-4) in Lawrence, Kan.

Iowa State at Kansas game details

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 199

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BenVisser43

Iowa State at Kansas predictions

Mike Hlas — Iowa State’s Breece Hall will rush for 200 yards Saturday. Then, if he wants to get some more after halftime, he will. Iowa State 42, Kansas 14

Jeff Johnson — I have been to Manhattan, Kan., but not Lawrence. I feel cheated. Iowa State 35, Kansas 14

J.R. Ogden — Expect to see some big numbers from Brock Purdy and Breece Hall. Iowa State 41, Kansas 10

Ben Visser — Playing Kansas seems to always suddenly fix all your team’s woes. Iowa State 35, Kansas 10

Beth Malicki — Coach Campbell ensured his players knew how to vote and almost all did just that before the game. How can I get my kids to join this team sans football prowess and interest? Iowa State 42, Kansas 17

Todd Brommelkamp — I’m no retirement planner but someone should have informed Les Miles opening an IRA would have been easier than taking this job. Iowa State 39, Kansas 16

