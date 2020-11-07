Iowa State football vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

No. 17 Iowa State (4-2, 4-1) is back in a tie atop the Big 12 standings as it returns to Jack Trice Stadium this week to host Baylor (1-3, 1-3) Saturday night.

Find all the viewing details, plus our staff picks here.

Iowa State vs. Baylor game details

Kickoff time: 6 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 199

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BenVisser43

Iowa State vs. Baylor predictions

Mike Hlas — Top six Halls: Breece, Arsenio, Banquet, City, Carnegie and Deck The. Iowa State 31, Baylor 24

Jeff Johnson — I swear I heard an NFL team blaring that Cyclone “siren” the other day over its PA. Repeatedly, too. Iowa State 35, Baylor 13

J.R. Ogden — It’s been a tough year for many, many folks. The Cyclones are making things bearable. Iowa State 45, Baylor 24

Ben Visser — Iowa State is wearing its black uniforms. The Cyclones are 5-0 when they wear black. Iowa State 28, Baylor 17

Beth Malicki — You know you look rough when your doctor says, the day after the election, that you should have rescheduled to sleep. Iowa State 35, Baylor 17

Todd Brommelkamp — Breece Hall. That’s it. That’s the comment. Iowa State 35, Baylor 20

