Iowa State football vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

No. 17 Iowa State (4-2, 4-1) is back in a tie atop the Big 12 standings as it returns to Jack Trice Stadium this week to host Baylor (1-3, 1-3) Saturday night.
Find all the viewing details, plus our staff picks here.
Iowa State vs. Baylor game details
Kickoff time: 6 p.m. CT
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app
Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]
Satellite radio: Sirius XM 199
Listen online: TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @BenVisser43
Iowa State vs. Baylor predictions
Mike Hlas — Top six Halls: Breece, Arsenio, Banquet, City, Carnegie and Deck The. Iowa State 31, Baylor 24
Jeff Johnson — I swear I heard an NFL team blaring that Cyclone “siren” the other day over its PA. Repeatedly, too. Iowa State 35, Baylor 13
J.R. Ogden — It’s been a tough year for many, many folks. The Cyclones are making things bearable. Iowa State 45, Baylor 24
Ben Visser — Iowa State is wearing its black uniforms. The Cyclones are 5-0 when they wear black. Iowa State 28, Baylor 17
Beth Malicki — You know you look rough when your doctor says, the day after the election, that you should have rescheduled to sleep. Iowa State 35, Baylor 17
Todd Brommelkamp — Breece Hall. That’s it. That’s the comment. Iowa State 35, Baylor 20
