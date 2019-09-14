Watch: Iowa State uses trick play to score first TD of Cy-Hawk game

After a 7 1/2-minute Iowa field goal drive and a 49-minute weather delay, Iowa State needed a spark in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk game Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Cyclones used some trickery to get it.

After picking up 23 yards on three plays, Brock Purdy threw a backward pass to Deshaunte Jones on first down. The Iowa secondary collapsed, leaving La’Michael Pettway wide open down the sideline for a 51-yard touchdown.

That put the Cyclones up 7-3 with 5:44 left in the opening frame.