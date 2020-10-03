Victorious Cyclones outplay Sooners in second half ... as usual

AMES — Iowa State has beaten Oklahoma, in football, in Ames. Iowa State is two games ahead of Oklahoma, in football, in the Big 12.

These aren’t things that happen any old decade.

The score Saturday evening at Jack Trice Stadium was 37-30. Yes, the Cyclones had the 37. The crowd was limited to 15,000, but those who were here celebrated loudly enough for those who did their whooping from a distance.

A victory at Big 12 kingpin Oklahoma in 2017 and a 1-point loss there in 2019 meant Iowa State was no longer the Sooners’ foot wipe. This win meant these programs are equals when they meet each other.

It also meant Iowa State actually beat Oklahoma in Ames. It hadn’t happened since 1960, spanning 24 losses, most of them blowouts.

It means ISU defeated the program that has current streaks of five straight Big 12 championships and three College Football Playoff appearances. The latter is all but officially halted.

It meant the Cyclones sure are doing something right in second-halves against the Sooners, since they rallied from a 17-13 halftime deficit Saturday and have outscored Oklahoma over their last four second-halves against each other by a total of 93-40.

It means something else, something that has a long way to go to reach fruition but surely is now possible. Iowa State can finish ahead of Oklahoma in the conference standings, something it hasn’t done since 1965.

They traded field goals to start the second half, then lightning struck when Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy beautifully faked a handoff to Breece Hall, froze the Sooner defense, and fired a pass to Xavier Hutchinson. The junior college transfer receiver got behind his defender and dashed untouched for the final 50 yards or so on his way to a 65-yard touchdown and a 23-20 ISU lead.

The dam had broken for Iowa State’s offense. It suddenly had its first lead of the game with 1:13 left in the third quarter in a game in which winning seemed unlikely earlier because of the way Oklahoma’s offense was executing. But ISU’s offense, with Breece Hall rushing like an all-conference dude, found rhythm. And its defense, torn asunder for most of the first half, made plays. It turned an Oklahoma first down at the Cyclone 32 into a 4th-and-12 at the 34 before Gabe Brkic tied the game at 23 with a 51-yard field goal in the rain.

A lost Purdy fumble, a 39-yard touchdown drive, and the Sooners led 30-23 with 8:17 left. The mood in the stadium seemed to be that the game had changed for the worst. Until a few moments later when Kene Nwangwu returned the kickoff 85 yards to the Oklahoma 13, and the Cyclones scored shortly afterward on a Purdy 2-yard keeper for a 30-30 score.

Then came defense. For the first time all game, Iowa State forced a 3-and-out, with a 6-yard sack on 3rd-and-12. It got the ball back at its 45 with 6:02 left.

The Cyclones were back in the end zone four plays later, the final two of them carries of 36 and 8 yards by sensational sophomore Hall. It was 37-30 with 4:06 left and time for more defense.

Oklahoma drove to the Iowa State 34. Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler fired a home run ball to the end zone. ISU freshman cornerback Isheem Young made a leaping interception with 1:02 remaining. The Cyclones ran out the rest of the clock and got their seventh win over a ranked team in Matt Campbell’s five years as coach.

The first time the two teams played in Ames was in 1928, and the Cyclones won. But they had conquered Oklahoma here just one other time, 60 years ago. The Sooners came here Saturday night with a 24-game winning streak in this city, spanning two stadiums.

But now, the Cyclones 2-0 in the Big 12 and Oklahoma is 0-2. Now, the Sooners have their first 2-game regular-season losing streak since 1999. Now, despite losing their season-opener to Louisiana here, ISU has declared itself someone to be taken seriously in the conference race, having also toppled TCU on the road the week before the Horned Frogs stopped Texas in Austin.

There are seven conference games left, hopefully. The road is long. But this was a quantum leap forward.

