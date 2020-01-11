Tyrese Haliburton taking ownership as Iowa State basketball tries to bounce back after Kansas game

AMES — Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton is a good basketball player who had a bad game in a blowout loss to Kansas on Wednesday.

Pretty much everyone Cyclone had a bad game as the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks won 79-53.

Haliburton scored just five points on 2-of-7 shooting and had three turnovers, but is averaging 16.7 points on 52 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range this season. His assist-to-turnover ratio is still 3.13.

The sophomore’s production and ability are why he’s on the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list and why many of the latest NBA mock drafts have him as a top-10 pick.

But his value to Iowa State is much more than his on-court numbers. Cyclones coach Steve Prohm has been lauding Haliburton’s leadership since he was a freshman last season.

Between the time of the Kansas game on Wednesday and before Iowa State hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum, Haliburton brought the team together before practice Thursday to get things figured out.

Prohm was in his office putting together the final film edits and getting the final details of practice put together while Haliburton was reviewing what needed to be done.

“I think he took some ownership to reach out and he took some ownership to get everybody together to review our actions, the pace we need to play with, the ball movement we need and the movement we need to have when we’re cutting,” Prohm said. “Them taking the step to do that on their own, I thought was huge.

“When I left my office I got down there, I just watched for a little bit. It was great to see but what it shows you is that our character is good.”

Freshman guard Tre Jackson loved what Haliburton did.

“It was a great experience,” Jackson said. “It showed the leadership of Tyrese. We went out there without the coaches’ help, direction or anything and we started going through different plays and scenarios. He brought us together as a team.”

That’s what Haliburton does — on and off the court, he’s a team-first guy. He looks to pass before he looks for his own shot and he makes sure the team stays a cohesive unit — even in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Oklahoma and Kansas are almost polar opposites in terms of style. While Kansas played most of the game with two post players — each at least 6-foot-10 — Oklahoma plays with four guards and no true post.

“What they present is with (Brady) Manek and (Kristian) Doolittle is a lot of mismatches because they really play with no five man,” Prohm said. “They’re playing with really, a skill-four in Manek and Doolittle who you almost categorize him as combo three. Defensively, we have to be really dialed into their personnel. It’s a huge personnel game for us.”

Because of the Sooners’ personnel, Prohm, who rarely switches the starting lineup, indicated that he would start sophomore George Conditt.

“Yeah, there’s a possibility, I may change something,” Prohm said of the starting lineup.

He also said he’ll likely be going to the bench early and often. Before, he’d wait until the 13 or 14-minute mark but he said he’s ready to start putting subs in at the 16-minute mark if he needs to.

“We have to play better and we have to play better for longer stretches and if that means trying to go deeper in our bench to keep guys fresh, we’ve got to do that,” Prohm said.

