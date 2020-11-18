Tyrese Haliburton picked by Sacramento Kings in NBA Draft

AMES — Former Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton became the Cyclones’ first NBA Draft first-round pick since 2012 when Royce White was selected 16th overall.

Haliburton was picked by the Sacremento Kings with the 12th overall pick. He was Iowa State’s first lottery pick since Marcus Fizer was selected fourth overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2000.

“I was able to help him prepare for this draft process and in my 25 years working in the NBA, he is the best interview that I’ve ever gone on,” former NBA front office executive Bobby Marks said on ESPN. “He has a high basketball IQ, he’s a great kid and Sacramento just got a steal. This kid is going to be in the league for 15 years.

“Congrats to Tyrese and congrats to the Sacramento Kings because right now they are the winners of the draft.”

Haliburton, a facilitating guard who can play on and off the ball, averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals as a sophomore for the Cyclones last season.

“It’s an amazing night and I’m in the perfect spot,” Haliburton said on ESPN. “Sacramento is the perfect spot for me.”

The Kings finished 31-41 last season and 12th in the loaded Western Conference. They have a relatively young roster led by dynamic point guard De’Aaron Fox.

Fox averaged 21 points and 6.8 assists last season. Haliburton should fit in well alongside Fox due to their extremely different play styles.

Fox is an explosive playmaker and creator who is able to create his own shot at will. Haliburton can alleviate some of the ball-handling duties on Fox’s shoulders and facilitate so Fox doesn’t always have to create his own shot. Or he can play off the ball like he did his freshman year at Iowa State and be an off-ball facilitator as well for the likes of Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes.

Barnes, an Ames native, has already welcomed Haliburton to the Kings.

Haliburton became the most recent Cyclone drafted in a recent hot steak of former Iowa State players getting drafted. Since 2016, six former Iowa State players, including Haliburton, have heard their names called.

