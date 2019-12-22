Tyrese Haliburton hits six 3s as Iowa State rolls to 30-point win

AMES — Tyrese Haliburton drained a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 points as Iowa State used a hot-shooting first half to defeat Purdue Fort Wayne, 89-59, Sunday in a nonconference men’s basketball game at Hilton Coliseum.

Solomon Young added 15 points and reserve Terrence Lewis had a season-high 11 for the Cyclones (7-4), who led by as many as 26 in the first half thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons (7-8) with 17 points and Brian Patrick added 13.

Haliburton hit a 3-pointer to put Iowa State up for good, 14-12 at the 11:26 mark of the first half. Zion Griffin followed with a 3 and with a Haliburton 3 with 4:58 to go, which capped a 13-0 run, the Cyclones led 37-20.

Lewis sandwiched a pair of 3s around a layup to close a late 10-0 for a 50-24 lead before two late buckets by the Mastodons.

With Haliburton making 6 of 8 shots, including 5 of 7 behind the arc, Iowa State shot a season best 60.6 percent in the first half, going 10 of 20 behind the arc. The Mastodons shot 41 percent with four 3-pointers and had 11 turnovers the Cyclones turned into 18 points.

Iowa State had an early 10-2 run in the second half and a free throw by Griffin made it 67-37 near the midway point.

Despite a cold stretch of seven-straight misses in the second half, Iowa State finished strong. The Cyclones were 15 of 30 in the second half, shooting 56 percent (35 of 63) for the game, making 14 of 30 from distance.

Iowa State has an eight-day break before a home game against Florida A&M on New Year’s Eve, the last tuneup before conference play.