Iowa State Cyclones

Talen Horton-Tucker drafted, traded to Lakers: Reaction from NBA Draft analysts

Former Iowa State guard picked No. 46 overall

Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers after an NBA Draft trade with the Orlando Magic. (The Gazette)
Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers after an NBA Draft trade with the Orlando Magic. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

Iowa State’s Talen Horton-Tucker was at one time considered a first-round prospect in the NBA Draft, but slipped to midway through the second round Thursday night.

The Orlando Magic selected Horton-Tucker — 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds — No. 46 overall and traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Chicago native averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his one season with the Cyclones. 

Here’s a look what NBA Draft analysts are saying about Horton-Tucker. Click the links to read more.

Jay Bilas, ESPN: You’re getting an intriguing athletic profile: 6-4, almost 240 pounds, 7-1 wingspan, so he’s freakishly long, yet really compact and powerful. He can handle the ball well, a really good finisher. When he gets down hill on you, it’s like a truck coming at you. With that wingspan, he can extend to finish. He’s got a very good passing feel. Good in-and-out dribble. Was a little ball dominant, frankly, at Iowa State, but very skilled and very talented.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN: “... question marks about his conditioning and approach took a toll on his stock, despite his intriguing upside. ... a player that is worth rolling the dice on to see how he develops in the G League.”

Mike Schmitz, ESPN:

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: “Because Horton-Tucker has youth on his side, the Lakers can ease him along by helping him develop a shot. He may have to spend some time in the G League to refine his game, but there is a lot of potential for him to be a steal at this point in the draft.”

Christian Rivas, SB Nation: “A season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers should help Horton-Tucker figure out his slow shooting stroke and conditioning.”

Kurt Helin, NBC Sports: “The concern is his shot, he hit just 40.6 percent of his attempts overall and 30.8 percent from three. If his shot can come around, there is a role for him in the NBA.”

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: "... I think he’s a long way from competing for an NBA team at a high level. He has role player dimensions and people think of him that way, but he doesn’t actually have those tools yet."

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Marial Shayok drafted by Philadelphia 76ers: Reaction from NBA Draft analysts

Talen Horton-Tucker, Marial Shayok of Iowa State drafted by Lakers, 76ers

Naz Mitrou-Long to kids: Be part of a bigger picture

Iowa State University promotion of wrestling Regional Training Center causes minor NCAA violations

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

600-student drop? UNI expecting lowest enrollment in 40-plus years

Foreclosure leads to public auction of downtown Cedar Rapids office building to help settle $26 million debt

Police: Cedar Rapids woman attacked man with sock full of rocks, butcher knife

Bond Shymansky paid player's rent, fired Iowa volleyball coach says in statement

Susie Weinacht not seeking re-election to Cedar Rapids City Council

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.