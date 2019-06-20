Talen Horton-Tucker drafted, traded to Lakers: Reaction from NBA Draft analysts

Iowa State’s Talen Horton-Tucker was at one time considered a first-round prospect in the NBA Draft, but slipped to midway through the second round Thursday night.

The Orlando Magic selected Horton-Tucker — 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds — No. 46 overall and traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Chicago native averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his one season with the Cyclones.

Here’s a look what NBA Draft analysts are saying about Horton-Tucker. Click the links to read more.

Jay Bilas, ESPN: You’re getting an intriguing athletic profile: 6-4, almost 240 pounds, 7-1 wingspan, so he’s freakishly long, yet really compact and powerful. He can handle the ball well, a really good finisher. When he gets down hill on you, it’s like a truck coming at you. With that wingspan, he can extend to finish. He’s got a very good passing feel. Good in-and-out dribble. Was a little ball dominant, frankly, at Iowa State, but very skilled and very talented.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN: “... question marks about his conditioning and approach took a toll on his stock, despite his intriguing upside. ... a player that is worth rolling the dice on to see how he develops in the G League.”

Mike Schmitz, ESPN:

Talen Horton-Tucker is a first round talent. Unique player at 6-4, 240, 7-1 wingspan with ball skills. Really needs to continue improving his body and decision making but the ability is there. Interested to see how he develops in LA. — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) June 21, 2019

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: “Because Horton-Tucker has youth on his side, the Lakers can ease him along by helping him develop a shot. He may have to spend some time in the G League to refine his game, but there is a lot of potential for him to be a steal at this point in the draft.”

Christian Rivas, SB Nation: “A season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers should help Horton-Tucker figure out his slow shooting stroke and conditioning.”

Kurt Helin, NBC Sports: “The concern is his shot, he hit just 40.6 percent of his attempts overall and 30.8 percent from three. If his shot can come around, there is a role for him in the NBA.”

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: "... I think he’s a long way from competing for an NBA team at a high level. He has role player dimensions and people think of him that way, but he doesn’t actually have those tools yet."