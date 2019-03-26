Steve Prohm, ISU agree to contract extension

AMES — Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard announced today that men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm has agreed to a contract extension through June 30, 2025.

“It was important to (Iowa State President) Dr. Wendy Wintersteen, Coach (Steve) Prohm and me that we sent a message to our student-athletes, future recruits and fans that there is a strong mutual desire for Steve to be our men’s basketball coach,” Pollard said in a release. “He is a terrific coach for Iowa State because he is successful, fits our department culture and exhibits great integrity, kindness and humility.”

Prohm’s Cyclone teams have an 83-53 (.610) overall record and three NCAA tournament appearances. His 2018-19 team finished 23-12 overall. The Cyclones won this year’s Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, the second such title for Prohm.

Iowa State led the Big 12 in scoring offense this season and its offensive and defensive efficiency ratings were among the nation’s best much of this season.

“I couldn’t be more grateful and appreciative for the chance to be the head men’s basketball coach at Iowa State,” Prohm said in the release. “The support of the school administration has been great and what more can be said about the fan base. Whether we’re playing in Hilton Coliseum, Maui, Kansas City or Tulsa, you can count on amazing support.

“I have one of the elite college jobs in the nation. My family has really settled in Ames, and we want to be here a long time.”

Prohm has won more than 20 games in seven of eight seasons as a college head coach. His career winning percentage (.695), including four seasons at Murray State, is in the Top 30 nationally for coaches with at least five years of experience.