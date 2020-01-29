No. 1 Baylor dominates post play to secure season sweep of Iowa State men's basketball

AMES — Baylor’s post duo dominated Wednesday’s men’s basketball game against Iowa State.

No. 1 Baylor outscored Iowa State 44-22 in the paint and out-rebounded the Cyclones 39-28 in a 67-53 win at Hilton Coliseum.

“Baylor is a well oiled machine right now,” Iowa State Coach Steve Prohm said. “They’re physically tough and mentally tough. Those dudes are locked and loaded.”

The Bears (18-1, 7-0) were led inside by Freddie Gillespie, who had 12 points and nine rebounds.

He actually missed some time in the second half after catching a stray elbow, causing blood to stream down his face, but he returned and didn’t lose aggressiveness.

Baylor’s Mark Vital hammered the glass, finishing with five offensive rebounds. He finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.

“Vital was chasing balls all over the place,” Prohm said. “He chased one down from one side of the floor all the way to the other. He’s just a guy that plays hard and he’s a tough dude.”

Tristan Clark came off the bench for the Bears and provided a nice presence in relief of Gillespie and Vital.

Meanwhile, Iowa State’s posts struggled all night.

“They’re physical,” Prohm said. “Physical on offense and physical on defense. They’re a physical, physical team and that’s what we need to look like.”

George Conditt finished with just four points and three rebounds, Michael Jacobson totaled four points and two rebounds and Solomon Young tallied two points and three rebounds. None could contain Gillespie or Vital and none could get anything going offensively, combining to go just 4-for-13 from the field.

Iowa State (9-11, 2-5) guard Tyrese Haliburton was 2 of 12 with just six points against Baylor in the teams’ previous meeting, a 68-55 Baylor win on Jan. 15. Things got a little better for him Wednesday, shooting-wise. He had a strong first half, scoring eight points on 3-of-5 shooting and finished with 17 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Haliburton did go 9-for-9 from the free throw line and added eight rebounds and three assists.

Rasir Bolton continued his hot shooting. He was 9-for-16 in Iowa State’s previous three games and 15-of-31 in Big 12 play before Wednesday. Against the Bears, Bolton knocked down 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range and finished with 19 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Bolton and Haliburton combined for 22 of Iowa State’s 26 first-half points.

The problem for the Cyclones was Haliburton and Bolton didn’t get much help in the first half — or the rest of the game for that matter. The rest of the team was just 1 of 13 from the field in the first half.

Iowa State was right with Baylor, down just five points with 12:10 left, but Vital took a charge, a foul Iowa State coach Steve Prohm did not agree with. Prohm was assessed a technical foul for arguing the call and Baylor proceeded to go on a 17-2 run over seven minutes to put the Cyclones away.

“We didn’t rebound the ball well at all during that stretch,” Haliburton said. “If you don’t rebound against them and give them multiple opportunities, they’re the best team in the country for a reason and eventually they’re going to hit one of them. And then we weren’t making shots and credit to them because they’re a great defensive team.

“If you’re not scoring and not getting stops, that’s not a recipe for success and it can get ugly fast and that’s what happened.”

Macio Teague led the Bears in scoring with 15 points.

Six Baylor players scored at least eight points. Haliburton and Bolton were the only two Cyclones to score more than four.

Iowa State’s next game is at 1 p.m. Saturday against Texas (13-7, 3-4) on the road.

