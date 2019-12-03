Matt Campbell agrees to new deal with Iowa State football program

AMES — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

“I greatly appreciate Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen’s and (Iowa State AD) Jamie’s (Pollard) proactive approach to extending my contract,” Campbell said in a news release. “My staff and I will be on the road this week actively recruiting the next class of Cyclones and it is important for recruits and their families to understand my commitment to Iowa State.”

Campbell guided his 2019 team to a tie for third place in the Big 12 and a berth in a bowl game for the third season in a row. The Cyclones finished 7-5 overall in the regulars season and appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings for the third consecutive year.

“Both Matt and I wanted to send a message to our fans and recruits and their families, that he is excited about the future of our football program,” Pollard said. “We are fortunate to have Matt leading our student-athletes and look forward to the continued success of our football program.”

Details of Campbell’s contract extension will be released at a later date.

The football team will play in a bowl game for the third straight year with the opportunity to achieve three eight-win seasons in a row for only the second time in school history.

Iowa State will learn of its bowl destination Sunday.