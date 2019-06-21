Marial Shayok drafted by Philadelphia 76ers: Reaction from NBA Draft analysts

After an All-Big 12 first-team honors in his only season at Iowa State, Marial Shayok heard his name called Thursday night at the NBA Draft.

Shayok was taken No. 54 overall, near the end of the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers. The Virginia transfer averaged 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season at ISU.

Here’s a look what NBA Draft analysts are saying about Horton-Tucker. Click the links to read more.

Jay Bilas, ESPN: In today’s game, we talk about shooting, he can shoot it. Shoots in transition, shoots it off the dribble, long-armed. Went from a system in lower-possession games where he was a role player — but not limited by his role — and moves to Iowa State and sort of blossoms as a scorer.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN: “While slender at under 200 pounds, the wing of South Sudanese heritage has a 7-foot wingspan that allows him to play bigger than his size.”

Kurt Helin, NBC Sports: The man has shooting range, and he can do it off the bounce or on a catch-and-shoot. ... taking a shooter this deep in the draft is never a bad pick.”

Zack Rosenblatt, NJ.com: “It seems highly unlikely Shayok signs a full contract with the Sixers this season unless he is stellar in Summer League. More likely, he signs a Shake Milton-esque two-way contract and tries to prove he belongs in the NBA.”