Iowa State Cyclones

Man falls from upper deck onto fans below at Iowa State's Jack Trice Stadium

Oct 26, 2019; Ames, IA, USA; A general view of Jack Trice Stadium during the third quarter between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. (Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports)
Oct 26, 2019; Ames, IA, USA; A general view of Jack Trice Stadium during the third quarter between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. (Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports)
Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State officials say they’re still investigating the fall of a man onto other football fans below at Jack Trice Stadium.

The university says the fan tumbled from the second level on the stadium’s east side during the first half Saturday of the game against Oklahoma State, which the Cowboys won, 34-27.

The university says medical professionals soon responded and provided treatment for the fans. A university spokeswoman, Angie Hunt, said Wednesday that she couldn’t yet clarify how many people were injured, how many were taken to hospitals or say whether the fan who fell remained hospitalized. She also says the ongoing investigation prevents her from providing more details, including any names.

Maury Ruble, of Ogden, told The Des Moines Register that he was sitting behind the man who fell. Ruble says he looked left at his wife and son for a moment after the man stood up. Ruble says that when he looked back the man had already fallen.

———

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Big 12 is wide open after crazy, upset-filled Saturday

Iowa State wrestling notebook: Jarrett Degen is the Cyclones' rock

David Carr could be the key to Iowa State wrestling making another jump

3 Things on the mind during bye weeks for Iowa and Iowa State football

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Man shot at gas station in NE Cedar Rapids

Iowa's Gary Barta: Pay-for-play has 'unintended consequences'

Monona biogas facility developers lied about $15 million loan, lawsuit alleges

How one Iowa high school is teaching more students in Advanced Placement classes

Theft of 4 golf carts worth $20,000 deals financial blow to annual NewBo Halloween parade in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.