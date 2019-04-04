Iowa State's Lindell Wigginton has 'full intent of staying in' NBA Draft

Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton has declared for the NBA Draft for a second time, this year “with the full intent of staying in.”

Wigginton, a 6-foot-2 sophomore from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, tweeted his decision Thursday and announced he plans to hire an agent.

Wigginton also declared for the draft after his freshman season but returned to Iowa State following the evaluation process.

“After discussing with my family and coaching staff, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft,” Wigginton wrote. “I plan to hire an agent and test with the full intent of staying in.”

Wigginton battled a foot injury early this season and came off the bench for the Cyclones. He was named Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games. He shot 41.5 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range.

In 2017-18, Wigginton averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists as Iowa State’s starting point guard.

“Iowa State and Hilton Coliseum will always hold a special place in my heart and I will forever be a Cyclone!” Wigginton wrote.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa State could also lose freshman Talen Horton-Tucker, who declared for the NBA Draft earlier this week. The Cyclones already have to replace seniors Marial Shayok and Nick Weiler-Babb and forward Cam Lard, who is transferring.