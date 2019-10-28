Iowa State DE JaQuan Bailey to redshirt, come back for 2020 season

AMES — Iowa State senior defensive end JaQuan Bailey is officially redshirting, Coach Matt Campbell said Monday during the weekly Big 12 teleconference.

Bailey injured his leg against Baylor on Sept. 28 and later had surgery.

Campbell never specified what the injury was, only that it wasn’t an ankle or knee and that it was bone related.

Earlier in the month, Bailey was invited to the Hula Bowl, which is returning for the first time since 2008. It’s an end-of-the-year game for seniors in front of NFL scouts — much like the Senior Bowl.

But Campbell said Monday that Bailey will not be accepting that invitation, instead returning to Ames for a fifth season.

When Campbell initially announced Bailey had surgery, he left the door cracked open regarding Bailey’s return for late in the 2019 season. But that door is shut since he already played in four games.

“The best-case scenario is by the time we come back in January or February, is that he’s cleared to lift and do the workout portion of things,” Campbell said. “And then, obviously, hopefully he can roll into spring practice. That’d be really huge for him.

“The plan all along was to make sure that we could do everything in our power to give him a full senior season from winter workouts to spring football and then rolling right into the season. If we can get that done, it’d be a great win for JaQuan.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Bailey came into the 2019 season already tied for Iowa State’s all-time career sacks record at 18.5. He didn’t register a sack this season before his injury.

In the three games before his injury, he recorded 10 tackles, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

He was a second-team all-Big 12 selection last season and was a preseason all-Big 12 pick before this season.

l Comments: benv43@gmail.com