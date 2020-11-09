Iowa State men's basketball sets non-conference home schedule

AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball team will open its 2020-21 season on Nov. 29 by hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Cyclones announced their home non-conference schedule Monday. The remaining road non-conference game will be announced by the home institution.

The schedule is subject to change. Times and television will be announced at a later date.

The Cyclones will have five non-conference home games on the schedule between Nov. 29 and Dec. 22. Iowa State will face South Dakota State on Dec. 2, followed by DePaul on Dec. 6, Jackson State on Dec. 20 and Chicago State on Dec. 22.

The Big 12 Conference portion of the schedule, as well as the SEC/Big 12 Challenge game, was released in late October.