Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State men's basketball sets non-conference home schedule

Cyclones will open Nov. 29 against Arkansas-Pine Bluffs

Steve Prohm and the Iowa State men's basketball team will open the season Nov. 29 against Arkansas-Pine Bluffs at Hilton
Steve Prohm and the Iowa State men’s basketball team will open the season Nov. 29 against Arkansas-Pine Bluffs at Hilton Coliseum. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball team will open its 2020-21 season on Nov. 29 by hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Cyclones announced their home non-conference schedule Monday. The remaining road non-conference game will be announced by the home institution.

The schedule is subject to change. Times and television will be announced at a later date.

The Cyclones will have five non-conference home games on the schedule between Nov. 29 and Dec. 22. Iowa State will face South Dakota State on Dec. 2, followed by DePaul on Dec. 6, Jackson State on Dec. 20 and Chicago State on Dec. 22.

The Big 12 Conference portion of the schedule, as well as the SEC/Big 12 Challenge game, was released in late October.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Brock Purdy proves he's one 'tough hombre'

Iowa State 38, Baylor 31: Cyclones surge past Bears with strong second half

Iowa State football vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Iowa State football has an identity, now it needs a killer instinct

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Derecho, not pandemic, impacts Cedar Rapids's traffic camera tickets the most

Tiffin man dies in bicycle crash

Joe Biden focuses on transition, plans executive orders to reverse Trump policies

Hoover Elementary moves temporarily to remote instruction Monday

New Iowa City police policy de-emphasizes minor violations

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.