ISU hires T.J. Otzelberger as men's basketball coach

AMES — T.J. Otzelberger is coming home.

Otzelberger (pronounced OTTS-ull-burger) will become the 21st head men’s basketball coach in Iowa State history, the school announced Thursday.

Athletics director Jamie Pollard made the announcement and will introduce Otzelberger virtually Friday. The hiring is pending a background check by the university, ISU noted.

This will be Otzelberger’s third stint in Ames, but his first as head coach. He was lead recruiter and bench coach for Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm. The last three Cyclone teams Otzelberger worked with registered a 69-35 (.663) overall record with NCAA tournament appearances every season.

“It’s with great excitement and anticipation that we welcome T.J., Alison and their three children to Iowa State,” Pollard said in a news release. “T.J. was instrumental in helping our program achieve some of its most-significant achievement and he is keenly aware of what it takes to be successful at Iowa State.”

More to come.