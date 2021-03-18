Iowa State Cyclones

ISU hires T.J. Otzelberger as men's basketball coach

This will be his third stint at the school

UNLV head coach T.J. Otzelberger instructs his team during the second half of a game against Utah State in the quarterfi
UNLV head coach T.J. Otzelberger instructs his team during the second half of a game against Utah State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference men’s tournament March 1 in Las Vegas. He was named Iowa State’s new coach on Thursday. (Associated Press)
The Gazette

AMES — T.J. Otzelberger is coming home.

Otzelberger (pronounced OTTS-ull-burger) will become the 21st head men’s basketball coach in Iowa State history, the school announced Thursday.

Athletics director Jamie Pollard made the announcement and will introduce Otzelberger virtually Friday. The hiring is pending a background check by the university, ISU noted.

This will be Otzelberger’s third stint in Ames, but his first as head coach. He was lead recruiter and bench coach for Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm. The last three Cyclone teams Otzelberger worked with registered a 69-35 (.663) overall record with NCAA tournament appearances every season.

“It’s with great excitement and anticipation that we welcome T.J., Alison and their three children to Iowa State,” Pollard said in a news release. “T.J. was instrumental in helping our program achieve some of its most-significant achievement and he is keenly aware of what it takes to be successful at Iowa State.”

More to come.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021: TV, live stream, brackets, Thursday's schedule

Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark is a second-team AP women's basketball All-American

2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships: 7 things to watch, predictions

Jamie Pollard: Iowa State men's basketball rebuild needed new leadership

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Huge solar farm planned for decommissioned Duane Arnold nuclear plant site

Iowa House advances 'constitutional carry' despite warnings it will make state less safe

All of-age Iowans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, governor says

Iowa City park renamed after Black Pulitzer Prize winner

Chew on This: Jersey Mike's Subs opens 2nd location in Cedar Rapids area

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.