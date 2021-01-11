Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State's Xavier Foster out for rest of season with foot injury

Freshman from Oskaloosa averaged 4 points in 8 minutes per game

Iowa State forward Xavier Foster shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, T
Iowa State forward Xavier Foster shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ben Visser, correspondent

AMES — Xavier Foster has been in and out of Iowa State’s lineup the last two weeks while tending to an injured right foot.

Foster missed Iowa State’s most recent game against Texas Tech and missed the game against Baylor on Jan. 2.

On Monday, ISU Coach Steve Prohm said he was going to shut Foster down for the rest of the season so the 7-foot freshman from Oskaloosa can have a second surgery on his right foot.

“We’ve been trying to work through that the last couple of weeks with some load management to see if that would work and help,” Prohm said Monday. “He had surgery in high school and he’s had some issues with the recovery and rehab process and just couldn’t get to 100 percent.”

Prohm could see the eventual surgery coming because the load management and extra rehab wasn’t working.

“The more doctors and specialists we talked to, this felt like the right thing to do for his long-term health and well-being,” Prohm said. “This gives Xavier the best opportunity going forward.

“Him and his family have handled everything terrific but we have to get him healthy for him and his future.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Even in the limited time Foster got, he showed what made him the crown jewel in Iowa State’s 2020 recruiting class. In eight minutes per game, he averaged four points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and was 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

“The best part about having the surgery now is he can rehab through the spring and hopefully be healthy to have a really good summer to take the next step,” Prohm said. “If you’ve seen how he’s played — he obviously has some high-level skill that can translate in a lot of ways.

“He just has to get healthy. Hopefully the surgery is a great success this week and we’ll go forward from there.”

Comments: benv43@gmail.com

Ben Visser, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa State's young wrestlers show promise

Sports-wise, it's a great time to be in Iowa

Steve Prohm 'embarrassed' by Iowa State's 91-64 loss to Texas Tech

Iowa State men's basketball needs to limit turnovers against Texas Tech

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Pandemic a 'significant factor' for unusually violent year in Cedar Rapids

When will older, medically fragile Iowans receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

What I've learned as a COVID investigator in Iowa

'Mountain' of work awaits new Iowa City police Chief Dustin Liston

Backup was denied, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund says

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.