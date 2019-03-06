Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State's Jamie Pollard named AD of the Year

He will be honored by NACDA on June 11

Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard, speaking during the Cyclone Spirit Rally at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tenn., in 2017, was named AD of the Year on Wednesday. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
ISU Sports Information

AMES — Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard has been named a 2018-19 Under Armour AD of the Year by NACDA. Pollard will be honored at the NACDA Convention in Orlando on June 11.

“This is a great honor for all of the staff in our athletics department,” Pollard said in a release. “I am humbled by the recognition because it comes from my peers, but it is really recognition for all of our staff who work tirelessly to make Cyclone Athletics something special for our fans, donors, student-athletes and staff.”

Pollard, in his 14th year at Iowa State, is the eighth-longest serving director in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

“I am proud of what our department has accomplished,” Pollard said. “However, I am really excited about our future because of how we’re positioned to achieve milestones going forward that have never been accomplished before at Iowa State. There’s an awesome story being written in Ames and it’s because of the hard work of our coaches, staff and student-athletes as well as the incredible support from the university campus and our many passionate fans.”

Pollard is currently serving on the NACDA Executive Committee, the NACDA Honors and Award Committee and was recently nominated by the Big 12 Conference to potentially serve on the NCAA Men’s Division I basketball committee.

Pollard will be joined at the awards ceremony in June by Patrick Chun (Washington State), Danny White (UCF) and Deborah Yow (North Carolina State) as the AD of the Year recipients for the FBS division.

