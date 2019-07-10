Iowa State's Ashley Joens added to U.S. basketball team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens was added to the USA Basketball U19 women’s basketball team Wednesday.

Joens was one of several alternates, but her strong showing at tryouts earned her a spot to compete with the team. The 13th FIBA U19 World Cup will be held July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand, where the USA will attempt to capture an eighth gold medal.

“What a great honor and opportunity for Ash to again get to represent the USA and Iowa State,” ISU Coach Bill Fennelly said in a release.

Last summer, Joens, a former Iowa City High prep, captured a gold medal with the 2018 USA U18 National team, where she averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Joens was the captain of last year’s squad.

For the Cyclones, Joens was named to the All-Freshman Team after averaging 10.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 2018-19.

“It’s such a great honor to be able to play on the USA team and after getting to compete last summer, I’m even more excited to get the opportunity to play with them again,” Joens said. “It’s always been a dream of mine, and to get the opportunity two years in a row is just such an honor.”

Joens joined the U.S. squad Wednesday and will travel with the team as it heads to Tokyo to practice and scrimmage against the Japan U19 National Team from July 13-15.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The USA has an additional three days of training and a pair of scrimmages in Bangkok against Argentina and Germany, July 17-19, before the FIBA U19 World Cup tips off July 20.

No. 1 in FIBA’s world youth women’s rankings, the USA will play in preliminary round Group C and will open the competition July 20 against No. 7 Australia (12:15 a.m. CT), followed by a July 21 contest against No. 15 South Korea (1 a.m. EDT). After a rest day, the USA will cap preliminary games July 23 against No. 14 Hungary (1 a.m. EDT).

Following the preliminary round, all teams will advance to the July 24 round of 16. The winners of the round of 16 will advance to the July 26 medal quarterfinals, and the losers will play out for ninth-16th places. The semifinals will be played