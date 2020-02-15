Iowa State wrestling: Cyclones' focus turns to UNI after convincing win over West Virginia

AMES — Iowa State’s Sam Colbray won his 174-pound match in convincing fashion against West Virginia’s Scott Joll.

Coach Kevin Dresser followed Colbray back to a Hilton Coliseum tunnel to ask him how he was feeling after his 18-7 victory. By the time the two were done talking, Marcus Coleman already won his match at 184.

Coleman pinned Jackson Moomau in 24 seconds and Dresser didn’t see a second of it.

“I watched the replay of it,” Dresser said after Iowa State’s 34-6 win Saturday. “It looked pretty good — all 24 seconds of it. He needs to have that fire.”

Dresser’s message to the team after the dual was about being ready for UNI at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.

“(Coleman) has one of the best guys on UNI’s team,” Dresser said. “Him and (Taylor) Lujuan have a little history and Marcus hasn’t been able to beat him. They’re probably thinking it’s going to be a lopsided win but Marcus needs to compete.

“It’ll be a great test for him. He can’t be afraid of the bear in the woods, you have to go and get after the bear.”

For Colbray, it’ll be the ultimate test. He’s come around the last two weeks after dropping from 184 to 174 and has looked his best at 174. On Sunday, it’ll be his first two-day weigh-in so Dresser is interested to see how he looks against No. 5 Bryce Steiert.

“Everybody is watching (Colbray) closer because he dropped a weight class in the last month but if they’re not watching, then you’re not doing anything,” Dresser said. “Pressure is a privilege and he has a really good guy. That guy is in the NCAA finalist category right now.”

Dresser stressed that it’s not just Colbray that needs to manage his weight, but he’s interested in how the whole team does in back-to-back days.

“I told the team we’ll talk about West Virginia on Monday or Tuesday but all eyes and all focus is 100 percent on UNI right now,” Dresser said. “We need to, as a team, do the little things that you have to do between a night match and an afternoon match the next day. It’s just like it would be at the Big 12s or NCAAs. It’s everything about how we rest to how we get ready for the weigh-in — that includes how we eat and how we warm up.

“There are a lot of things that I’m curious to see if this team can pull off because a lot of little things equal a big thing. We have a great opportunity tomorrow to wrestle a really good team. If you look at it on paper, man, there are a lot of close matches.”

