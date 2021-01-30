Iowa State wrestling 'let one slip away' against Oklahoma State

AMES — Iowa State went toe-to-toe with Oklahoma State in a Big 12 wrestling dual Saturday night at Hilton Coliseum.

Neither team was at 100 percent and each team won five matches.

Fifth-ranked Oklahoma State was the only team to score bonus points, which was the difference in the Cowboys’ 16-15 win.

No. 13 Iowa State was without Jarrett Degen or Cam Robinson at 149 and didn’t have Sam Colbray at 184.

Oklahoma State didn’t have No. 1 Daton Fix at 133 or No. 5 Kaid Brock at 141.

Each team was able to take advantage of the opposing team’s backups.

True freshman Zach Redding (133) beat Reece Witcraft, who was an NCAA qualifier last season for the Cowboys, 6-0.

“It feels pretty good to beat an NCAA qualifier but I’d like to get a win over a ranked opponent,” Redding said.

Ian Parker was two points away from securing a major decision, beating Oklahoma State’s Dusty Hone 12-6 at 141.

At 149, No. 4 Boo Lewallen got the only bonus points of the match, beating Iowa State true freshman Ben Monroe 10-1.

The final match that involved a team’s bona fide backup was at 184. ISU’s Tate Battani lost to No. 9 Dakota Geer 6-2.

Iowa State had opportunities to win the meet but a few wrestlers faded late and others were unable to get bonus points.

At 125, true freshman Kysen Terukina led No. 13 Trevor Mastrogiovanni 2-1 with nearly two minutes of riding time in the second period but essentially shut down in the third period and the subsequent sudden victory and lost 6-4.

“Everybody sees that he’s a guy with a lot of talent,” Dresser said. “Look at Zach Redding, he blew a match against Missouri when he was ahead with a minute to go and he shut down. We fussed at him quite a bit about that. We go get the next takedown and make sure the match is over. Kysen will learn from this and he probably doesn’t feel very good about this and as a competitor, he shouldn’t because when you get a chance like that, you have to put them away.”

At 157, No. 3 David Carr dominated his match against No. 13 Wyatt Sheets, winning 8-4. But Sheets was able to keep it close by wrestling from both of his knees for the whole match.

“They went out there, obviously, not to win but to keep it close and that’s what they achieved,” Dresser said. “David has to make adjustments, too. He has to know that guys are going to not wrestle him and he has to figure that out. David has to come Monday ready to figure that position out because he’ll have guys who lay back and David has to still figure out a way to score on them.”

Parker’s match and Gannon Gremmel’s heavyweight bout were two others that Dresser pointed to where the Cyclones need to figure out how to get bonus points.

If Gremmel had won by major decision in his match, Iowa State would have won the dual by virtue of the Cyclones scoring more total points in the individual matches. Instead, Gremmel came up just short, beating Austin Harris 6-2.

“No question, we let one slip away,” Dresser said. “The effort was there but we lost a close match that we probably shouldn’t have lost and we missed a couple of bonus-point situations. Our effort and fight were there — we have a lot of young guys out there and we’re missing some veterans.

“The positive take from all of this is this team could be pretty darn good in a month. At the same time I’m not a happy loser and I’m not a good loser. This one will bother me for a while and hopefully it bothers a few of our guys as well. In true coach fashion, I’m excited to see what Monday looks like and see how ready they are.”

