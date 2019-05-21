Iowa State wrestling: David Carr seems 'pretty intent on winning a gold medal'

CEDAR RAPIDS — Freshman wrestler David Carr came into Iowa State already having made one world team.

He was a world cadet bronze medalist in 2016.

This last weekend in Las Vegas, he made his second world team — the junior world team at 74 kilograms.

“It shows that he’s pretty good and he’s pretty intent on winning a gold medal at his respective level,” Iowa State Coach Kevin Dresser said Tuesday at Iowa State’s Tailgate Tour at the Marriott Hotel. “When David has that expectation, we have that expectation. He went and did what he was supposed to do.”

The coaching staff knew they were getting a blue-chip recruit when they got Carr. He was rated as a top-five pound-for-pound recruit out of high school and No. 1 at his weight.

“David is very coachable,” Dresser said. “He’s a pleaser, and since he’s been here, he’s become more open-minded. Sometimes when you come in and you’re really, really good, it’s hard to be open-minded to anything because you’ve had so much success, you kind of think you know everything. David comes in and he’s really coachable and he doesn’t think he knows everything. He wants to learn to more.

“When you get a guy like that, shoot, he can really take off.”

Carr will wrestle at 157 pounds next season for the Cyclones. That weight was occupied by then-redshirt junior and NCAA qualifier Chase Straw. Dresser said Straw has already started his ascent up to 165 pounds.

“Obviously we saw this year that (Straw) can wrestle pretty darn well when he gets everything in a row,” Dresser said. “We’re going to have a lot of guys battling at 165.”

Both Logan Schumacher and Zane Mulder were true freshmen that wrestled at 165 pounds last season. Dresser hasn’t ruled out keeping their redshirts off if one of them wins the spot.

“We’ll see how everybody competes early at 165 before we start making redshirt plans,” Dresser said. “Zane Mulder did a good job, Schumacher did a good job, Isaac Judge did a good job. You’re going to have four guys in there battling for that position. We have the ability to redshirt Mulder and Schumacher if we need to.”

At the senior level, Kyven Gadson won the world team trials in Las Vegas. His reward? Wrestling one of the best, if not the best wrestler in the world in Kyle Snyder to see who gets the world-team spot at 97 kilograms.

Gadson and Snyder will wrestle at Final X in Lincoln, Neb., on June 15.

“Kyven is starting to separate himself from everybody else at that weight,” Dresser said. “Now, there is another big, big step to get to that level. I’m curious to see how much he closes that gap.

“I believe he has closed the gap, but has he closed it enough to get the world team spot? We’ll see.”

