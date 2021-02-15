Iowa State wrestlers bounce UNI, 23-17

AMES — Iowa State Coach Kevin Dresser adopted a two-minute rule for his team.

His wrestlers had two minutes to celebrate a win or two minutes to sulk over a loss but after those two minutes, their mindset had to be on where they were ready for the next challenge.

That mindset was especially important Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.

No. 13 Iowa State lost its first dual of the day to No. 11 Arizona State, 20-15.

The Cyclones were able to bounce back against No. 15 Northern Iowa and win, 23-17.

“This week we talked a lot about resiliency,” Dresser said. “It’s one thing to lose on a Friday and then have your next match on Saturday, it’s totally different to lose at 11 a.m. and then wrestle again at 3 p.m. I thought we did a good job of competing and coming back.”

Iowa State had opportunities to beat Arizona State at two different weights, which would’ve won the Cyclones the dual.

At 165, Isaac Judge was leading No. 5 Anthony Valencia the entire match but in the last 10 seconds, Judge was thrown to his back and gave up the takedown and four back points and lost 8-4.

At heavyweight, No. 5 Gannon Gremmel lost to No. 6 Cohlton Schultz in tiebreakers, 3-2. Schultz was able to get an escape and Gremmel wasn’t and that was the difference.

Against UNI, both Judge and Gremmel were able to turn their results around.

Judge beat UNI’s Pat Schoenfelder 11-7 and Gremmel beat No. 14 Carter Isley 6-3.

“We got together as a team at about 3 p.m. before we wrestled UNI,” Dresser said. “I was asking each individual guy if they were ready and (Judge) had a look on his face like somebody shot his dog. He wasn’t happy.

“I told him that he needed to remember the two-minute rule. He was way past two minutes so it was time for him to move on. He obviously did.” For Gremmel, he was also able to put his previous loss behind him and put together a decisive win

With Iowa State up 20-17 heading into his match against Isley, Gremmel was able to close it out.

“Gremmel is always a great closer,” said Ian Parker (141), who won both of his matches Sunday. “He made a lot of improvements from his first match. He was moving his feet more and wrestled smart.”

Bonus points are always important in close duals.

No. 6 Parker beat Arizona State’s No. 17 Peter Lipari handily, 8-3. But Parker wanted more.

Against UNI’s Ethan Bassile, he got it. Parker pinned Bassile in 4:29.

“I’ve been focusing on getting back points and getting falls so it felt good to be able to do that, for sure,” Parker said. “Especially in this UNI dual when the dual is closer, it’s Senior Night and all of that. It felt good getting the fall and I think I can separate myself even more against guys like the Arizona State guy and guys at his level.

“There’s a lot more to work on and I look forward to doing that. It’s a good thing.”

No. 3 David Carr continues to be Iowa State’s model wrestler. He was able to get bonus points in both of his matches.

Against Arizona State’s Hunter Balk, Carr got his first takedown four seconds into the match. He got his second takedown 14 seconds after the first. He also put together two, four-point near falls before he pinned Balk in 1:47.

Against’ UNI’s Derek Holschlag, Carr was relentlessly on his offense, winning by tech fall in the second period, 19-2.

“Just domination,” Dresser said. “He’s putting it on himself this year and that’s the growth of David. When he has the ability to kick someone’s butt — and he has the ability a lot — he’s going out there and kicking butt.”

Arizona State also defeated Northern Iowa, 24-10.

