Iowa State Cyclones

No. 4 seed expected for Iowa State in NCAA women's basketball tournament

Cyclones would host first and second rounds with top-4 seed

Iowa State's Alexa Middleton drives against Baylor's Chloe Jackson during the Big 12 conference tournament championship game last Monday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla. (Rob Ferguson/USA TODAY Sports)
Iowa State's Alexa Middleton drives against Baylor's Chloe Jackson during the Big 12 conference tournament championship game last Monday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla. (Rob Ferguson/USA TODAY Sports)
Ben Visser, correspondent

AMES — The Iowa State women’s basketball team has situated itself well for the NCAA tournament.

The Cyclones finished second in the Big 12 with a record of 25-8 overall and 13-5 in the conference. The only team to finish ahead of them was Baylor, the nation’s top-ranked team that only lost one game all season and went undefeated in the Big 12.

ESPN women’s basketball braketologist Charlie Creme has Iowa State hosting the NCAA first and second rounds as a No. 4 seed.

“I’m largely basing that on, quite honestly, what the committee told us on the last reveal (of the top 16 teams),” Creme said in a conference call last Wednesday. “They had them in that 14-15 spot and nothing has happened since then for them or for some of the teams around them have changed so dramatically that there would be a big enough swing to get them to 12 overall — except for the jump of Syracuse, and the jump of Miami to some degree.”

Iowa State throttled Miami earlier in the season to the tune of 75-52 but Creme has Miami as a No. 3-seed because the Hurricans have two signature wins. The Hurricanes beat No. 3 Notre Dame 72-65 on Feb. 7 and defeated fifth-ranked Louisville 79-73 a week later.

While Iowa State beat national power Texas in the Big 12 tournament a week ago and went toe-to-toe against Baylor in the conference tournament championship game until the final quarter, Creme doesn’t believe it was enough to elevate Iowa State to a No. 3-seed.

“There was a little bit of a gap, I think, between Iowa State and some of those teams in the 11-12 range overall that would put (Iowa State) in a position to be a 3,” Creme said. “And I don’t think they’ve overcome that since then.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The difference between being a No. 3 or No. 4-seed doesn’t matter all that much — it just determines whether or not a team would play a No. 1 or a No. 2 seed in the Elite Eight, barring upsets. Iowa State has to do a lot of work before it would reach that stage.

After missing the NCAA tournament last season, Iowa State is just ready to be back in the dance and to likely be hosting.

“We’re really excited,” Iowa State star Bridget Carleton said after the Big 12 championship game. “We’re excited for Selection Monday and we’re hoping we get to host, hoping we get to win some tournaments and win some games in the tournament. You know, playing college basketball you want to get to the NCAA tournament. That’s what it’s all about.

“That’s where the best memories are made, so we’re looking forward to that. I can’t wait.”

The Cyclones are hosting a Selection Show viewing event in the Sukup South End Zone Club Monday that is open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m.

l Comments: benv43@gmail.com

Ben Visser, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Selection Sunday reaction: Iowa State excited about NCAA tournament draw

Iowa State vs. Ohio State: Tipoff time, TV channel announced for NCAA tournament game

NCAA tournament bracket: Iowa is a No. 10-seed, Iowa State gets No. 6-seed

Iowa, Iowa State bracketology: NCAA tournament projections on Selection Sunday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa will play Cincinnati in NCAA tournament in Bearcats' backyard

Presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Cedar Rapids promises to usher America across river of divides

City of Cedar Rapids placing HESCO barriers today for 18.6-foot flood projection overnight Monday into Tuesday

$2 million project set to improve traffic safety around Mount Vernon Road Hy-Vee

Gov. Reynolds tours western Iowa town hit hard by flooding

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.