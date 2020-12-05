Iowa State football vs. West Virginia: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

No. 9 Iowa State (7-2, 7-1) is all but assured a spot in the Big 12 championship game but can leave no doubt and clinch the regular-season title with a win Saturday against West Virginia (5-3, 4-3) at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia game details

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN.com

Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 199

Listen online: TuneIn

Iowa State vs. West Virginia predictions

Mike Hlas — Beating the Mountaineers to finish atop the Big 12 mountain would be poetic justice, especially since Iowa State has pushed a piano up a mountain football-wise for the last century or so. The view and the music will be great tonight. Iowa State 42, West Virginia 14

Jeff Johnson — The West Virginia towns of War and Cucumber are separated by 6 miles. “Cucumber, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing. Say it again.” Iowa State 31, West Virginia 20

J.R. Ogden — This uncharted football season has seen uncharted success from the Cyclones. On to Big 12 championship game. Iowa State 27, West Virginia 14

Ben Visser — Iowa State is wearing its black uniforms. Iowa State has never lost wearing black. Iowa State 31, West Virginia 17

Beth Malicki — I changed my will so Matt Campbell will have custody of my kids if needed. I’m hoping he reads this so he’s aware and can prepare just in case. Iowa State 27, West Virginia 21

Todd Brommelkamp — Major hangover concerns in Ames? The Mountaineers may prove more troublesome in this spot than Leslie Chow or Mike Tyson’s tiger. Iowa State 28, West Virginia 23

