Iowa State men's basketball comeback falls short against West Virginia

AMES — Michael Jacobson’s senior night appeared to end early when he injured his right leg chasing after a rebound with 17:00 left in the second half.

The senior from Waukee limped off the court with assistance to a standing ovation from the Hilton Coliseum crowd.

Five minutes later, Jacobson checked back in.

Iowa State trailed by 13 points at the beginning of the second half but quickly erased that deficit.

The Cyclones started the second half on an 18-4 run both with and without Jacobson on the floor, which allowed the Cyclones to get back in the game and, eventually, take the lead.

West Virginia went the first 3:43 of the second half without a point until Taz Sherman hit a pair of free throws. The scoring drought allowed Iowa State to get back in the game.

During the run, fellow senior Prentiss Nixon made three-straight 3-pointers.

The Cyclones’ comeback attempt fell short as West Virginia won, 77-71.

Jacobson finished with nine points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 shooting from the free-throw line. He added two rebounds.

Nixon finished with 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and 5-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. He added four steals on the defensive end.

Rasir Bolton had just four points on 1-of-5 shooting in the first half before coming alive in the second. He finished with 21 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

Solomon Young also had a good game for the Cyclones.

When Iowa State (12-18, 5-12 Big 12) played West Virginia (20-10, 8-9) in early February, Young was 0 for 8 didn’t score. On Tuesday, the junior scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. He added seven rebounds and four blocks to his stat line.

The Cyclones handled the Mountaineers’ suffocating defense for the most part. As a team, Iowa State shot 43.4 percent from the floor and had just 12 turnovers.

Even with Iowa State’s production from Young and Jacobson, the Mountaineers still outscored the Cyclones 34-24 in the paint.

West Virginia was led by Derek Culver, who had 17 points. Jacobson guarded Culver in the first half and Culver scored 14 on 7-of-11 shooting. Young guarded Culver in the second half and helped neutralize him in the paint, holding him to just three second-half points.

Iowa State will close out the regular season Saturday at Kansas State.

