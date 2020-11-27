Iowa State football at Texas: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Iowa State Cyclones

No. 13 Iowa State (6-2, 6-1) looks to stay atop the Big 12 football standings when it faces No. 17 Texas (5-2, 4-2) Friday in Austin.

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Iowa State at Texas game details

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ABC

Live stream: ESPN3

Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 199

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BenVisser43

Iowa State at Texas predictions

Mike Hlas — “Keep Austin Weird” is that city’s slogan. This will weird out Austin: Iowa State 42, Texas 14

Jeff Johnson — Covered an Iowa State-Texas game way back when and was able to walk onto the field near the end of it to get a close-up look at Bevo. He was mean. Iowa State 28, Texas 24

J.R. Ogden — I think this is the best version of Cyclone football. Maybe ever. Iowa State 28, Texas 27

Ben Visser — Remember when Iowa State was the laughing stock of college football in the ’90s? The players don’t — they weren’t born yet. Iowa State 31, Texas 30

Beth Malicki — This game is such a big deal for Iowa State that we aren’t calling it Black Friday this year. It’s Cardinal and Gold Covered in Thanksgiving Leftovers Day. Iowa State 24, Texas 21

Todd Brommelkamp — If Breece Hall has anything to say about it, this won’t be the Cyclones’ only trip to the Lone Star State this season. Iowa State 34, Texas 30

More Iowa State football coverage

» Iowa State feels ready for the moment ahead of showdown at Texas

» Iowa State football at Texas breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

» Colin Newell anchors Iowa State offensive line year after season-ending injury

» Iowa State football notes: Freshmen doing their part on and off the field

» Iowa State football: 5 things to know about Texas

» Historic position for Iowa State football provides greatest challenge

