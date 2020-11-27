Iowa State football at Texas: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

No. 13 Iowa State (6-2, 6-1) looks to stay atop the Big 12 football standings when it faces No. 17 Texas (5-2, 4-2) Friday in Austin.

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Iowa State at Texas game details

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ABC

Live stream: ESPN3

Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 199

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BenVisser43

Iowa State at Texas predictions

Mike Hlas — “Keep Austin Weird” is that city’s slogan. This will weird out Austin: Iowa State 42, Texas 14

Jeff Johnson — Covered an Iowa State-Texas game way back when and was able to walk onto the field near the end of it to get a close-up look at Bevo. He was mean. Iowa State 28, Texas 24

J.R. Ogden — I think this is the best version of Cyclone football. Maybe ever. Iowa State 28, Texas 27

Ben Visser — Remember when Iowa State was the laughing stock of college football in the ’90s? The players don’t — they weren’t born yet. Iowa State 31, Texas 30

Beth Malicki — This game is such a big deal for Iowa State that we aren’t calling it Black Friday this year. It’s Cardinal and Gold Covered in Thanksgiving Leftovers Day. Iowa State 24, Texas 21

Todd Brommelkamp — If Breece Hall has anything to say about it, this won’t be the Cyclones’ only trip to the Lone Star State this season. Iowa State 34, Texas 30

