Iowa State vs. TCU preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Iowa State (2-2, 0-1) looks to bounce back from last week’s loss to Baylor when it hosts TCU (3-1, 1-0) Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

Here our predictions, plus pregame coverage and details on how to follow the game.

Did you know ... Iowa State is 7-0 in October since 2017?

Iowa State-TCU predictions

Line: Iowa State -3.5

Marc Morehouse — It feels like weather-wise, Iowa State’s season has been “Twister.” Watch out for swimming or flying cows in Ames. Iowa State 27, TCU 24

Mike Hlas — I’m still waiting on the explanation as to why Eric Church was ESPN College GameDay’s guest picker three weeks ago in Ames. Iowa State 28, TCU 20

Jeff Johnson — This is an 11 a.m. game, which is probably a good thing considering everything. Iowa State 28, TCU 21

Beth Malicki — My research shows the horned toad is a terrible pet. But I do recommend Bearded Dragons. Our Griffin lives under two lamps, eats live crickets and likes to sleep on our shoulders. Iowa State 31, TCU 24

Ben Visser — I’m not going to pick Iowa State to win another game until the Cyclones prove they have their “details” figured out. TCU 17, Iowa State 14

Todd Brommelkamp — I used up all my creativity on the Iowa blurb. Iowa State 33, TCU 28

Follow Iowa State vs. TCU

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Watch online: WatchESPN

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @BenVisser43