Solomon Young continues to play well in Iowa State's win over TCU

AMES — When Tyrese Haliburton broke his wrist against Kansas State on Feb. 8, Iowa State coach Steve Prohm knew his offense had to change.

He decided he wanted his team to get the ball inside to Solomon Young more often.

That’s worked so well, looking back on it, it’s something Prohm wishes the Cyclones had done more of earlier in the season.

Iowa State beat TCU 65-59 Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum thanks to another impressive game from Young.

In the six games since Haliburton’s injury, Young has averaged 15.3 points on 64 percent shooting.

On Tuesday, he had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He also pulled down seven rebounds and blocked three shots.

“I just tried to stay active and stay in position and get angles,” Young said. “I made shots and needed to make good decisions.”

TCU coach Jamie Dixon said the game was won for Iowa State (12-16, 5-10) in the paint due to Young’s presence. On top of his scoring, Young drew five fouls on the TCU bigs, which handcuffed them defensively at times.

“Solomon has really developed his post play over the years to where he really feels comfortable with his right-hand hook, his free throws have been good, his face-up jump shot has been very good,” Prohm said. “He wants the ball and he’s been very good in the post for us.”

Young had 16 points at halftime and only four in the second half.

The difference was TCU (15-13, 6-9) started fronting the post with 6-foot-11 Kevin Samuel, slowing Young down.

“We have to continue to work on different ways to get it in there,” Prohm said. “There are a lot of teams in our league where he’s a tough cover when we’re trying to get it inside. Tonight, when they started fronting him, we were able to throw it over the top down the stretch and get it in there and those were big.”

Young had the game-sealing layup with 1:12 left in the game thanks to Tre Jackson’s post feed.

Young and Jackson were also the duo to trap TCU’s Desmond Bane after Young’s layup to get the Horned Frogs’ offense out of sorts and maintain its then-two-point lead.

Jackson, along with Young, helped carry Iowa State to Tuesday’s win.

“He really competed defensively,” Prohm said of Jackson. “When you look at his stat line, he’s 6 of 10 from the field with five assists and no turnovers and he played the whole game.”

Jackson, a freshman, had a career high 18 points.

“It was great to see our guys be so excited to win,” Prohm said. “Now we have to build off of this.”

