Iowa State vs. Oregon in Fiesta Bowl: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

No. 10 Iowa State (8-3) takes on No. 25 Oregon (4-2) in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.
Fiesta Bowl game details
Kickoff time: 3 p.m. (CT)
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app
Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]
Satellite radio: Sirius XM 84
Listen online: TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @BenVisser43
Fiesta Bowl predictions
Mike Hlas With four Cyclones getting AP All-America honors this week, this program has left “scrappy underdog” status in the same place it left eight Big 12 opponents this season. Iowa State 28, Oregon 20
Jeff Johnson — Historic season with a great ending. Iowa State 35, Oregon 17
J.R. Ogden — The Cyclones could argue that 2020 wasn’t all bad. And 2021 will start even better. Iowa State 34, Oregon 21
Ben Visser — Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Oregon’s Tyler Shough played each other twice in high school in Arizona. Purdy won both. Make it 3-0. Iowa State 31, Oregon 21
Beth Malicki — For the love of the Cosgrove family, please ensure Iowa State wins. Jack was one of the first people I met after moving here and still my favorite Iowan. Iowa State 31, Oregon 20
Todd Brommelkamp — We may see some video game numbers in a game sponsored by one. Iowa State 37, Oregon 20
