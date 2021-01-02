Iowa State vs. Oregon in Fiesta Bowl: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

No. 10 Iowa State (8-3) takes on No. 25 Oregon (4-2) in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Fiesta Bowl game details

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. (CT)

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 84

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BenVisser43

Fiesta Bowl predictions

Mike Hlas With four Cyclones getting AP All-America honors this week, this program has left “scrappy underdog” status in the same place it left eight Big 12 opponents this season. Iowa State 28, Oregon 20

Jeff Johnson — Historic season with a great ending. Iowa State 35, Oregon 17

J.R. Ogden — The Cyclones could argue that 2020 wasn’t all bad. And 2021 will start even better. Iowa State 34, Oregon 21

Ben Visser — Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Oregon’s Tyler Shough played each other twice in high school in Arizona. Purdy won both. Make it 3-0. Iowa State 31, Oregon 21

Beth Malicki — For the love of the Cosgrove family, please ensure Iowa State wins. Jack was one of the first people I met after moving here and still my favorite Iowan. Iowa State 31, Oregon 20

Todd Brommelkamp — We may see some video game numbers in a game sponsored by one. Iowa State 37, Oregon 20

