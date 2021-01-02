Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State vs. Oregon in Fiesta Bowl: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy enters the field for an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, D
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy enters the field for an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/ Matthew Putney)

No. 10 Iowa State (8-3) takes on No. 25 Oregon (4-2) in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Fiesta Bowl game details

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. (CT)

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 84

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BenVisser43

Fiesta Bowl predictions

Mike Hlas With four Cyclones getting AP All-America honors this week, this program has left “scrappy underdog” status in the same place it left eight Big 12 opponents this season. Iowa State 28, Oregon 20

Jeff Johnson — Historic season with a great ending. Iowa State 35, Oregon 17

J.R. Ogden — The Cyclones could argue that 2020 wasn’t all bad. And 2021 will start even better. Iowa State 34, Oregon 21

Ben Visser — Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Oregon’s Tyler Shough played each other twice in high school in Arizona. Purdy won both. Make it 3-0. Iowa State 31, Oregon 21

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Beth Malicki — For the love of the Cosgrove family, please ensure Iowa State wins. Jack was one of the first people I met after moving here and still my favorite Iowan. Iowa State 31, Oregon 20

Todd Brommelkamp — We may see some video game numbers in a game sponsored by one. Iowa State 37, Oregon 20

More Iowa State football coverage

» Iowa State vs. Oregon in Fiesta Bowl: Pregame analysis, prediction

» Fiesta Bowl is Brock Purdy’s dream come true

» Kayvon Thibodeaux, improving Oregon defense ready for Iowa State

» Iowa State’s line pushes Cyclones to Fiesta Bowl

» Iowa State football notes: Bowl prep is a little different this year

» Iowa State football: 5 things to know about Oregon

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa State vs. Oregon in Fiesta Bowl: Pregame analysis, prediction

Iowa State men's basketball begins tough stretch against No. 2 Baylor

Fiesta Bowl is Brock Purdy's dream come true

Kayvon Thibodeaux, improving Oregon defense ready for Iowa State

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Eastern Iowans greet 2021 outdoors on bikes, skis and snowshoes

Hinson, Miller-Meeks humbled to be joining U.S. House

Small-business owner sues to prevent Marion Square Plaza redevelopment

Storm dropping snow and ice on Southeast Iowa

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 down in Iowa over past month

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.