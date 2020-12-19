Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma: Big 12 championship time, TV, live stream, predictions

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ok
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
The Gazette

No. 6 Iowa State (8-2) and No. 10 Oklahoma (7-2) square off in the 2020 Big 12 football championship game Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma: Big 12 championship game details

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ABC

Live stream: ESPN.com

Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 199

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BenVisser43,

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma: Big 12 championship predictions

Mike Hlas — Why the heck not? Iowa State 28, Oklahoma 27

Jeff Johnson — Difficult to find any other coaches in the country who have done a better job this crazy college football season than ISU’s Matt Campbell and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz. Iowa State 31, Oklahoma 30

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

J.R. Ogden — “More Than a Feeling.” Iowa State 28, Oklahoma 24

Ben Visser — I’ll be honest, I was going to pick Oklahoma by seven. Then, Iowa State tweeted that it’s wearing black uniforms. If you’ve read my predictions for any amount of time, you know Iowa State has never lost wearing black. Iowa State 35, Oklahoma 31

Beth Malicki — Ethical question: Should I allow my son to sleep on the street rather than pick him up from college and, hence, miss watching this game? Iowa State 28, Oklahoma 24

Todd Brommelkamp — Asking fans of the Cyclones not to take this personally is a fool’s errand. I’ve been called worse. Oklahoma 31, ISU 28

More Iowa State football coverage

» Iowa State vs. Oklahoma: Big 12 championship analysis, prediction

» How Iowa State football ‘cleaned the slate’ and went from good to great

» Iowa State sweeps top Big 12 football honors

» Iowa State football notes: Breece Hall gets first-rate roommates

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

» Iowa State football: 5 things to know about Big 12 championship game vs. Oklahoma

