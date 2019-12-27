Iowa State vs. Notre Dame preview: Camping World Bowl time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Iowa State (7-5) faces No. 15 Notre Dame (10-2) in the Camping World Bowl on Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen to the game.

Camping World Bowl predictions

Line: Notre Dame -3.5

Marc Morehouse — I’m just gonna say “Go Iowa State.” I think I can get away with that in this one instance in the state of Iowa. Iowa State 24, Notre Dame 21

Mike Hlas — It’s the Camping World Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Much like it’s the Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl stadium, except it’s nothing like that at all. Notre Dame 24, Iowa State 21

Jeff Johnson — Notre Dame is better, but the Irish feel they are better than this bowl game and opponent. So ... Iowa State 24, Notre Dame 23

Beth Malicki — Our beloved tradition the weekend after Christmas is watching football and eating the husband’s Sriracha lime wings. As you know I don’t watch football much, so I hang in another room and read a book, covered in sauce. Notre Dame 35, Iowa State 31

Ben Visser — Iowa State almost hired now-Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, but instead hired Gene Chizik. Yikes. Notre Dame 31, Iowa State 27

Todd Brommelkamp — I question Notre Dame’s motivation for this one. And I’m an expert on lacking motivation. Nevertheless. Notre Dame 34, Iowa State 21

How to watch, listen to Iowa State vs. Notre Dame

Time: 11 a.m. CT Saturday

TV: ABC

Watch online: WatchESPN

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 (Cyclone Radio Network)

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @BenVisser43, @Hlas