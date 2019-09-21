Iowa State vs. Louisiana Monroe preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, prediction

Iowa State (1-1) wraps up non-conference play Saturday as it hosts Louisiana Monroe (1-1) at Jack Trice Stadium.
Here’s our prediction and details on how to watch and listen to the game.
Iowa State vs. Louisiana Monroe prediction
Line: Iowa State -19
Ben Visser — Matt Campbell teams rarely blow out opponents and ULM seems to be a salty Sun Belt Conference team. Iowa State will win, but it won’t be a 21-plus point margin. Iowa State 27, Louisiana Monroe 10
Watch, Listen Live
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV: FS1
Watch online: Fox Sports Go
Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete listings]
Listen online: TuneIn
