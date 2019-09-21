Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State vs. Louisiana Monroe preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, prediction

Iowa State's La'Michael Pettway and Charlie Kolar celebrate a touchdown against Iowa last week at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa State's La'Michael Pettway and Charlie Kolar celebrate a touchdown against Iowa last week at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Iowa State (1-1) wraps up non-conference play Saturday as it hosts Louisiana Monroe (1-1) at Jack Trice Stadium.

Here’s our prediction and details on how to watch and listen to the game.

Iowa State vs. Louisiana Monroe prediction

Line: Iowa State -19

Ben Visser — Matt Campbell teams rarely blow out opponents and ULM seems to be a salty Sun Belt Conference team. Iowa State will win, but it won’t be a 21-plus point margin. Iowa State 27, Louisiana Monroe 10

Pregame links

» Iowa State vs. Louisiana Monroe: The Big Analysis

» Iowa State finding answers at receiver to replace Hakeem Butler

» Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu has a chance to be ‘really special’

» Iowa State football notebook: Offensive line continues to grow

» 5 Things to know about Louisiana Monroe

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @BenVisser43

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa reopens inquiry into abuse of Hawkeye Marching Band

Iowa State finding answers at receiver to replace Hakeem Butler

Iowa State vs. Louisiana Monroe: The Big Analysis

Hlastradamus Odds Pod: Cy-Hawk aftermath and Big Ten picks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

LGBTQ presidential forum: Watch the replay

Crowd at Coe welcomes LGBTQ discussion

10 candidates in Cedar Rapids forum vow to embrace LGBTQ policies

FilmScene's new venue hosts grand opening in Iowa City

LGBTQ Presidential Forum 'moving us into the next century'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.