One good quarter not enough for Cyclones

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has said his team had yet to put together all four quarters in a football game.

Last night against Kansas State, this again held true.

In fact, the Cyclones only had one good quarter.

Iowa State suffered its worst loss of the season, a 10-point loss to the Wildcats, 27-17.

The Cyclones gained 29 yards in the first quarter, 13 in the third quarter and 55 in the fourth.

The second quarter was the only good quarter for Iowa State — the Cyclones scored two touchdowns and had 129 yards of offense.

Iowa State was a miserable 1-of-13 on third downs and quarterback Brock Purdy had his worst game of the season, completing just 15-of-30 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown.

The offensive line had a difficult time blocking Kansas State’s front seven, and running back Breece Hall was hit in the back field regularly. Hall finished with 18 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry. Take out Hall’s 20-yard run and he averaged just 2.3 yards per carry.

Defensively, Iowa State played well to start the game. The Wildcats only had 122 first-half yards. In the third quarter, Iowa State forced two turnovers — one was a Will McDonald strip sack recovered by Enyi Uwazurike and the other was a Greg Eisworth interception.

Both turnovers gave Iowa State great field position, but the Cyclones could only muster three points off the two turnovers.

Kansas State dominated the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter and ran all over Iowa State and killed the clock. The Wildcats rushed 17 times in the quarter for 107 rushing yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Kansas State didn’t attempt a pass in the fourth quarter.

Kansas State had 231 rushing yards — Iowa State had 236 yards total.

The Wildcats were led by Jordan Brown on the ground, with 19 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. Jacardia Wright also had six rushes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas State also succeeded where Iowa State failed in key situations. The Wildcats converted 7 of 14 third downs and controlled the tempo and pace of the game. Iowa State punted eight times while Kansas State punted just four.

Kansas State had 18 first downs to Iowa State’s 10.

Kansas State controlled the ball for 34 minutes, 12 seconds, while Iowa State had the ball for just 25:48.

Iowa State finished one of the most hyped seasons in recent history with a 7-5 overall record, going 5-4 in the Big 12.

The Cyclones lost three games by two or fewer points and never got beat by more than 10.