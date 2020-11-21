Iowa State football vs. Kansas State: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

No. 17 Iowa State (5-2, 5-1) is atop the Big 12 Conference standings entering the final third of the regular season, which begins with a crucial home game Saturday against Kansas State (4-3, 4-2).

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State game details

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. CT

TV: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 199

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BenVisser43, @Hlas

Iowa State vs. Kansas State predictions

Mike Hlas — Breece Hall could be the most-famous Breece of our lifetimes. I’ve checked, and I’m not even in the top three of Mikes. I’m claiming voter fraud. Iowa State 31, Kansas State 24

Jeff Johnson — Not trying to ruin ISU fans’ excitement over a possible run to the Big 12 title game, but Matt Campbell would be a great fit at Michigan should that head coaching job become available after this season. Iowa State 28, Kansas State 24

J.R. Ogden — Wasted a few hours Monday night watching the Vikings-Bears game. As a Bears fan, it was like watching an awful movie thinking it has to get better. It didn’t. Iowa State 34, Kansas State 24

Ben Visser — Iowa State is 6-0 when it wears black. It’s wearing black today. Iowa State 31, Kansas State 27

Beth Malicki — Is this game happening? Is everyone OK? What day is it today? Iowa State 27, Kansas State 17

Todd Brommelkamp — Call it what it is this year. Farmageddon’s just a tune up for Texas. Iowa State 37, Kansas State 24

