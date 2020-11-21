Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State football vs. Kansas State: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Ames. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
No. 17 Iowa State (5-2, 5-1) is atop the Big 12 Conference standings entering the final third of the regular season, which begins with a crucial home game Saturday against Kansas State (4-3, 4-2).

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State game details

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. CT

TV: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 199

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BenVisser43, @Hlas

Iowa State vs. Kansas State predictions

Mike Hlas — Breece Hall could be the most-famous Breece of our lifetimes. I’ve checked, and I’m not even in the top three of Mikes. I’m claiming voter fraud. Iowa State 31, Kansas State 24

Jeff Johnson — Not trying to ruin ISU fans’ excitement over a possible run to the Big 12 title game, but Matt Campbell would be a great fit at Michigan should that head coaching job become available after this season. Iowa State 28, Kansas State 24

J.R. Ogden — Wasted a few hours Monday night watching the Vikings-Bears game. As a Bears fan, it was like watching an awful movie thinking it has to get better. It didn’t. Iowa State 34, Kansas State 24

Ben Visser — Iowa State is 6-0 when it wears black. It’s wearing black today. Iowa State 31, Kansas State 27

Beth Malicki — Is this game happening? Is everyone OK? What day is it today? Iowa State 27, Kansas State 17

Todd Brommelkamp — Call it what it is this year. Farmageddon’s just a tune up for Texas. Iowa State 37, Kansas State 24

More Iowa State football coverage

» Iowa State football vs. Kansas State breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

» Iowa State football enters pivotal final third of season with Big 12 championship in play

» Iowa State tight ends living up to big expectations

» Iowa State football notes: How players are handling finals in middle of season

» Iowa State football: 5 things to know about Kansas State

