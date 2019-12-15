David Carr dominates, Iowa State wrestling takes care of Chattanooga

AMES — Iowa State freshman David Carr continued his assault on NCAA Division-I wrestling Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.

No. 3 Carr (157) got the first takedown three seconds into his match against Chattanooga’s Tyler Shilson.

His offense, pace and aggressiveness didn’t relent until the match was over and he decimated Shilson 21-6 with over four minutes of riding time. Carr compiled eight takedowns, one set of four near-fall points and an escape in his dominating win.

Carr has already beaten two top-10 wrestlers early in the season and his only loss has come against the current No. 1 wrestler in the nation, Ryan Deakin of Northwestern.

Iowa State beat Chattanooga 26-7, with Carr the only Cyclone to secure bonus points.

“Everyone who wrestles (Carr) wants to feel him and hang on for the ride,” Iowa State Coach Kevin Dresser said. “He’s going to get everybody’s best effort, so he has to impose his will. When you do that authoritatively enough, guys stop trying so hard. You see it in the UFC all the time. In the first round you see two guys jumping around and bouncing around. Then all of the sudden, one guy gets hit in the head three times and he’s not bouncing so much anymore in the second and third rounds.

“In wrestling terms, that’s the concept. You go out and take their will to compete away from them. That kid that he wrestled wasn’t the greatest wrestler yet. But I knew this kid would wrestle him really hard and he did wrestle him hard. For David to go out and do what he did to him, that’s what we want.”

Carr’s teammates Alex Mackall (125) and Sam Colbray (184) both said the thing that makes Carr different than most wrestlers is his focus.

“He’s always happy, always ready to get better, always ready to get after it,” Mackall said. “His wrestling style reflects that. He wrestled really open. He was going the whole time — it’s high energy and that’s how he is as a human being.”

The only matches Iowa State (2-1) dropped were at 149 and 197.

Ryan Leisure was filling in for Jarrett Degen at 149 and lost 13-1 to No. 21 Tanner Smith. Degen injured his shoulder at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational last weekend and Dresser said they were being cautious with Degen but it shouldn’t be anything serious long term.

Redshirt freshman Francis Duggan fell to Rodney Jones 8-4 at 197. Duggan wrestled instead of fellow redshirt freshman Joel Shapiro, who had been at 197 to start the season but wrestled at the UNI Open on Saturday instead, where he won the 197-pound weight class.

The rest of Iowa State’s wins were all solid, workmanlike performances. The Cyclones didn’t dominate many matches, besides Carr’s, but still got the job done.

The Cyclones started the dual with three straight decisions. Mackall and Ian Parker (141) each had an opportunity to win by major decision, but came up a takedown short. Dresser wants to see more separation going forward.

Mackall beat Fabian Gutierrez 7-1 and Parker beat Mason Wallace 10-4.

“It’s not that they didn’t want to do it, it’s just there are some technical issues,” Dresser said. “Sometimes when you’re the favorite, the underdog will grab a hold of you and squeeze and hang on real tight just to try and keep the score close. It’s a like a prevent defense. You have to clear those ties and impose your will. You saw that at 157. In Vegas, (Carr) didn’t impose his will in some of those matches, so he learned and he imposed his will today and wasn’t going to put up with anybody slowing him down.

“That’s what we did wrong across the board. We let people slow us down. Nobody wants to see one guy squeezing another just to keep the score close. We need to blow those open. That’s what we need to strive for.”

After Carr’s win, Iowa State put together three more solid wins. Chase Straw (165) beat Drew Nicholson 5-3, Marcus Coleman (174) beat Hunter Fortner 6-4 and Colbray beat Matthew Waddell 3-1 in sudden victory.

Gannon Gremmel did the heavyweight version of dominating, beating Grayson Walthall 6-0 with 4:19 of riding time.

Iowa State’s next competition is the Southern Scuffle on Jan. 1 and 2. The Cyclones’ next home dual is Jan. 19 against North Dakota State.

